Hair today

The question at the sixth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K wasn’t who in their right mind would run 3.1 miles in snowy and 13° conditions. You assumed 157 participants, many towing or towed by pups dressed for the chill, were crazy. Spectators Sports Bar and Grill-hosted fun included customized pint glasses, an ad hoc bloody Mary bar halfway through the run and three kinds of post-race chili. The event raised close to $5,500 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.