Hair today

CR 1_CR 1
Hair today

CR 1_CR 1
6-kid pileup

safety
How much safety can-and can't- we afford?

saugsign
Saugatuck city eyes county policing option

CR 1_CR 1
'Chicago style' voting urged to make local history

CR 1_CR 1
Purse has strings to Bing and J.R. attached

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
Blue Star

IMG_1345
Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
Wise words, caring communities

CR 1_CR 1
Winter luau

CR 1_CR 1
2017: Year in review

CR 1_CR 1CR 1_CR 1The question at the sixth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K wasn’t who in their right mind would run 3.1 miles in snowy and 13° conditions. You assumed 157 participants, many towing or towed by pups dressed for the chill, were crazy. Spectators Sports Bar and Grill-hosted fun included customized pint glasses, an ad hoc bloody Mary bar halfway through the run and three kinds of post-race chili. The event raised close to $5,500 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.

