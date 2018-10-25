Halloween: Ready, set…have fun!

Some say Saugatuck-Douglas and Halloween are a perfect match. This year’s celebrations will combine spooky, fun activities old and new.

The third annual Glow in the Park family party will move from Douglas’ Beery Field to Cook Park in downtown Saugatuck Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Included will be a heated tent (new this year), DJ and dance party, food and drinks, Terrainable kids rides, games and crafts, ultraviolet face painters and glow merchandise. Even the cotton candy will glow.

Wear your costumes. Proceeds will support future local Halloween events. For more information, visit DouglasHalloween.com.

There will be Afterglow parties at local bars and restaurants, while Saugatuck shops offer Moonlight Madness sales.

The annual Halloween Kids and Pets parade in Saugatuck will start Saturday, Oct. 27, lining up in Saugatuck’s Wicks Park at 3:30 p.m. and proceeding at 4 south down Water Street, turn left (north) on Mason Street, left (north) again on Butler Street, left again on Main Street and finish also at Wicks Park.

Units will include Allegan County Sheriff’s Department officers, Saugatuck and Douglas mayors riding on horse-drawn wagons, costumed pets and children and pets of all ages, then at least one fire truck.

“This,” said Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau marketing and communication manager Megan Westers, “is an event the entire community looks forward to.

“This year’s new parade route is longer (than past years), so there is more space and time for community members and parents to watch and participate.

After the parade, Wicks Park will become a hub for activities including:

A costume contest offering cash prizes awarded in the park gazebo.

A “puppet experience” presented by the Blue Star Puppet Group.

Free horse-drawn wagon rides through town until 6 p.m.

The evening will bring a slew of more fun activities, headlined by the 20th annual not-G-rated Douglas Adult Halloween Parade lining up on Center Street at 9:30 p.m. to proceed at 10.

Immediately after the parade, The Dunes Resort will host a Hallo-Weenie “Day of the Dead” party featuring costume contests, DJ Doug, Cabaret Karaoke and more fun. For more information, call (269) 857-1401.

The Interurban Transit Authority will offer free rides all day Saturday, running shuttles from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. from Saugatuck Drug Store, 201 Butler St., to Douglas. Stay safe and call (269) 857-1418 or visit saugatuckinterurban.org.

Halloween proper Wednesday, Oct. 31 will offer trick or treating at the Glenn Community Center, 6953 114th Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be candy, hot dogs, a chili cook-off, fire trucks, games, relay races and prizes. Visit the firehouse for a free candy check.

“Official” trick or treating will be that night on Douglas streets from 5 to 8 p.m. and in Saugatuck and Fennville from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ready, set … Let the fun begin!