Home Around Town Harbor Duck won’t tour after 20 years
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Harbor Duck won’t tour after 20 years

0

Harbor Duck won’t tour after 20 years

7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr
now playing

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

CR7-18-19-3
now playing

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

sps
now playing

Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspapers not important? Think again

douglassign
now playing

Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling

CR7-18-19-7
now playing

Local audiologist named to state board

7-11 Buttigieg Pete 1x-cr
now playing

U.S. presidential hopeful Buttigieg visits here July 21

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

What would have been the Harbor Duck’s 20th summer here offering narrated tours onboard an amphibious World War II vehicle/vessel won’t be.

Owner Brent Birkholz made it official last week that the Duck will not run, swim or fly this summer.

“We regret to share,” Birkholz posted Sunday on the business’ website, harborducks.com, “that Harbor Duck Adventures, Co., a 19-year independently-owned Michigan corporation, will not be operating for the 2019 season in Douglas and Saugatuck.”

The 31-foot-long Duck, which seats about 20 people touring the area on land and by water, turned into a unique institution here.

“The Harbor Duck,” said Birkholz, “was about to enter its 20th year with a perfect safety record — serving tourists, providing seasonal employment and supporting the community tax base.

“However, due to events beyond control in another state, the State of Michigan has added a prohibitive barrier forcing this small local business to go into a ‘stand by’ mode, ceasing to operate, entertain or create jobs for the 2019 season.”

On July 19 last year an amphibious vessel operated by Ride the Ducks in Branson, Mo., sank during high winds associated with severe thunderstorms on Table Rock Lake in the Ozarks with 31 people on board, leaving 17 of them dead. Boat employees have been indicted on federal charges.

“So we pay for them being idiots,” Birkholz said.

“Harbor Duck Adventures, he went on, “has been a whimsical way to visit the area for almost two decades and is determined to resume operations in May 2020.

“The company will miss its wonderful employees, customers, tours through two towns and friends on the harbor,” Birkholz said.

Related Posts
7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

Publisher 0
7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

Publisher 0
CR7-18-19-3

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video