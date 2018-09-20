Home Around Town Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail
Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail
Saturday’s 7th annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride involved more than 400 bicyclists raising close to $15,000 to support engineering and building the planned Blue Star Trail between Saugatuck and South Haven.

Cyclists enjoyed mild and sunny weather, the chance to visit and shop at local attractions including wineries, cider mills, orchards, maple syrup, berry farms, art galleries and more.

They could make purchases at any site for a volunteer concierge service to transported items back to the cyclists’ original starting locations — at Schultz Park in Douglas or the Kal-Haven Trail head in South Haven — for pick-up.

Riders enjoyed snacks and water at volunteer-staffed points of interest along the way plus lunch at the Glenn Community Center, Schultz Park and in South Haven.

“We had participants from Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and all over Michigan visit us this weekend,” said event chair and Friends of the Blue Star Trail vice president Clark Carmichael.

“This continues to demonstrates the strong appeal of our area and the ongoing need for safe bicycling opportunities.”

“The generous support of our sponsors, participants and volunteers,” said Friends president John Adams, “enables us to continue building momentum towards completion of the Blue Star Trail which will not only serve current residents and visitors, but also our children and their children.”

