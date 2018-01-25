Hate attacks are affront to all

Commentary by Scott Sullivan

The June 9, 1953, Army-McCarthy hearings reached their moment of greatest drama when Army chief counsel Joseph Welch confronted red-baiting Sen. Joseph McCarthy thus:

“Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty, or your recklessness. Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

So I felt reading another newspaper’s un-bylined story smearing a public official’s mother. The piece quoted unnamed sources (the writer?) alleging she had “gone on rants, made verbal blasts, showed an arrogance that knows no bounds, raised a son who since childhood has been a rude, arrogant, self-entitled little brat …” and on and on.

Hate much? The writer seemed to know those terms well.

The Saugatuck Township recall effort has been and will continue to be covered in these pages. There are cases to make on all sides. The documented conduct of officials discharging their public duties is fair game for criticism. So is seeking their ouster if you feel they have failed constituents.

Personal attacks on officials’ relatives, launched by parties too gutless to put their names on them, fall outside the bounds of decency. They’re accountable but you are not? Is this what recall petitioners are endorsing?

We who’ve enjoyed the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s ongoing “Cold War/Hot Towns” exhibition may or may not have memories of McCarthy.

Starting in 1950, the Wisconsin Senator became known for alleging Communists and Soviet spies had infiltrated the U.S. government, universities and film industry. Maybe some did. But McCarthy’s tactics — bullying opponents by threatening to make unverified claims against them, debased and disgraced not just himself, but this nation.

Some will always find paranoia and fear enticing. Clear-headed reason — weighing data you can document on all sides, then determining the most-prudent course going forward — takes more time and is less “sexy.” But it better serves a society that is civilized.

The Senate in 1954 censured McCarthy for his ongoing use of smear tactics. The term “McCarthyism” now refers to reckless, unsubstantiated and demagogic accusations, plus public attacks on other people’s characters.

Use of such tactics degrades the dialogue our community is engaging — not just with the recall effort, but other important matters.

Perhaps all our governments can do better. Newspapers too. Hate is not the way.