Haworth, Herman Miller back SHS youths’ designs

Holland furniture giants Haworth and Herman Miller are donating products to help Saugatuck High School arts|in program students bring workspace plans to life.

Working with Gordon Stannis, a district parent and Twisthink design and strategy director Gordon Stannis, students Kit Huffman, Claire Conley, Stephen Gombas, Nick Stormer and Xavier Cardona tackled the challenge question: How can we transform SHS into a more productive and collaborative work space?

Program participants toured Haworth and Herman Miller corporate offices, meeting with designers and space planners there. They also toured Holland High School to see how another building addressed space issues.

The students thereafter designed two collaborative spaces for Saugatuck High School, but had no funding to pursue them. Plus the most recent trimester had ended, bring their Saugatuck Center for the Arts-sponsored arts|in course to an end.

The youths volunteered to keep working with Stannis for as long as it took to see the project through, focusing on creating a compelling vision that would excite potential future funders.

Stannis connected with Haworth and Herman Miller colleagues, and students pitched their plans to executives at both companies, answering questions and sharing their vision for space design in their building.

Both were so impressed they are donating furniture to bring youths’ designs to life. Another firm is donating oversized dry-erase boards and another firm indoor plants.

The entire project will come to life later this spring,

“Since that initial meeting you,” Stannis told project students, “you have demonstrated imagination, creativity and tenacity. You (as a team) have rallied. I have watched you grow as individuals and (more importantly) as a team. It has been my privilege to observe this.”

“This (arts|in experience) was different,” said student Huffman, “because I was able to learn how to work in groups better. In other classes I only have a few days or just that class period to work in groups, but here I had 12 weeks to develop my skills.

“This will be very helpful in college and for real work experience,” Huffman said.