Help homeless selves at event

Do you know of a homeless person or persons who could use help finding shelter, food, employment, medical aid and/or even just a friend? The Allegan County Community Foundation will hold Point in Time counts connecting people in need with service providers Wednesday, Jan. 25, at three sites.

The Lee Township Community Center, 915 56th St., Pullman, will offer a session nearest the lakeshore from noon to 4 p.m.

Counting the homeless is critical for the nonprofits that provide services, notes ACCF executive director Theresa Bray, as it helps them plan meals, medical resources, fundraising, staffing and more. Making human connections is also vital.

Allegan County Transportation will offer free rides of up to 15 miles to persons who need assistance in getting to one of the sites. To schedule a ride, call (269) 673-4229 and mention the Point in Time event.

For more information about the programs, contact agallegos@westmiworks.org or call (269) 686-5079, ext. 4173.