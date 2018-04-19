Home Around Town Help plan state park activities
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites the public to a Saugatuck Dunes State Park general management plan meeting Thursday, April 26, in Laketown Township Hall, 4338 Beeline Road, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The DNR’s Parks & Recreation Division is developing a Phase 2 Plan for the 1,000-acre Lake Michigan park, which features 14 miles of hiking trails, 200-foot-high sand dunes and 2.5 miles of beachfront located two-thirds of a mile from its picnic parking area.

The agency uses general management plans to define a long-range strategy protecting site resources while addressing recreation needs and opportunities. It considers public and stakeholder input critical components of that process.

Phase 1, approved March 29, 2010, presented 20-year goals; identified primitive, scenic, cultural overlay and developed recreation zones, many overlapping; plus activities that might be appropriate in each of them.

Phase 2 will create a 10-year action plan that identifies specific activities than can take place in those zones and the park in general.

The April 26 meeting will include a brief DNR presentation on the planning process and progress, followed by individual and group exercises to gather input to inform the plan. The agency asks organizations to send no more than three representatives so it can accommodate all attendees.

For reservations and more information, contact planner Matt Lincoln at (517) 284-6111 or Lincolnn@michigan.gov. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/parkmanagementplans.

 

