Hempy keyboard Series offers trio of treats

Want to heat up winter with keyboard music? The Sky Hempy Series will bring three accomplished pianists to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts on three coming Sundays, each concert beginning at 2 p.m.

Admission to each costs $10 for adults and is free for students. For tickets and more information, call (269) 857-2399 or visit sc4a.org.

On Jan. 22 composer, pianist and teacher Matt Peterson will share works by French composers.

Peterson has composed for film, theater and Internet productions and performed as a soloist and in groups around the country. In 2010, judges chose him winner of the Ben Heppner Concerto Competition, which culminated in his performance with the Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra of George Gershwin’s Concerto in F.

The artist—a four-time winner of the Washington State Music Teachers’ Association Composition Contest—has recorded three CDs of original piano compositions: “Renaissance” (2004), “The Paradise Suite” (2006), and “The Bridge” (2009).

Canadian Nicole Lee will perform a concert entitled “Fantastic Four” in the SCA Feb. 5.

“Lee,” says the Bradenton (Fla.) Herald, “is a consummate artist who exhibits a carefully-honed touch with the beauty and refinement of fine porcelain.” As a soloist, she performed at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Sarasota Opera House, the Orpheum in Vancouver, Canada, and for CBC Radio in Ottawa, Canada.

Her awards include first runner-up in the International Stravinsky Awards Competition, first prize in the Pasadena Fine Arts Club Competition and semifinalist in the Royal Overseas League Competition in London.

Lee holds performance and teacher’s diplomas from the Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto and Licentiate and Fellowship diplomas from the Trinity College of London.

London-born Misuzu Tanaka will cap the series March 5 presenting a program entitled “Electrifying Vigor.”

Tanaka has performed in prestigious venues throughout the world, from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig and Mozart’s Museum at Villa Bertramka in Prague to Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

“Tanaka’s intensity,” Peninsula Reviews said, “is very trancelike, as if we the audience did not exist, except for always enthusiastic approval.”

An avid small-ensemble collaborator, Tanaka has worked with prominent artists including James Dunham and members of the National Symphony Orchestra. In 2012, together with her artistic partner, clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov, she began tutoring throughout the United States as the Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo.

Tanaka began her piano lessons in London at age 5, then continued in Japan and the United States with Martin Canin at The Julliard School. Her masters and doctoral degrees are from the University of Michigan, where she was a full scholarship recipient studying with Logan Skelton.

Hilliard Lyons of Holland is the premiere series sponsor. Other sponsors include Rex Hempy, Alan McPhail and Friends of Amity Meadows.