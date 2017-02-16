Home Around Town Herbert named new DPW head
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The City of Saugatuck introduced new department of public works head Scott Herbert at Monday’s meeting.

Herbert started Feb. 4, taking over for longtime leader Bruce Simonson who retired in November. Simonson worked for the city for 51 years.

“He’s done everything from the ground up,” city manager Kirk Harrier said about Herbert, who has been with the department since 2007.

He was chosen from four applicants.

Council also approved two zoning amendments. One eliminates references to the Water Street Commercial Zone C-2 because that district no longer exists. The second amendment allows accessory dwelling units on parcels 2 acres or larger to have units up to 1,500 square feet. The previous limit was 600 square feet.

Ron Wilkins was reappointed to a 2-year term on the Community Recreation Advisory Board for Saugatuck Public Schools. His term expires Feb. 13, 2019. The advisory board communicates with the public and helps plan for recreational needs in the community.

Council also proclaimed April 28 as Arbor Day in Saugatuck. A tree will be planted in the city to mark the event. Saugatuck is a Tree City USA honoree.

 

