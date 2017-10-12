Here comes everybody

Douglas Elementary’s second annual Rock the Walk funder last Friday at the Saugatuck High School football field raised $39,500 for Team Wellness Initiatives at the school. Proceeds will cover the team’s 2017-18 costs for student field trips, the DES school garden, healthy snack program, classroom supplies, Open Door Classroom, holiday workshops and more. Kids took part in a “walk-athon” around the school track, played games, had their faces painted, listened to live music by Nate Holley and more. Local businesses donated more than $20,000 towards the cause and individual classes helped raise the rest. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)