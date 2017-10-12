Home Around Town Here comes everybody
Here comes everybody
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Here comes everybody

0
10-12 RTW here comes everbody 6x-cr
now viewing

Here comes everybody

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Dunes boat basin hearing on tap Oct. 17

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township nixes fire, videotape requests

10-12 Chili winner 4x-cr
now playing

Cow Hill Chili Cook-Off draws record crowds

saugdougpolicepatch
now playing

Police trusted, need to communicate better, survey says

wadesbayou
now playing

Douglas OKs Wade's Bayou marina plan

GenetskiBob 1-09
now playing

Genetski files for state Senate seat

10-12 GS A-D boy 3x-cr
now playing

New ways of seeing

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

10-12 Sixth grade camp 6x-cr
now playing

Sixth-grade camp teaches teamwork, fun with friends

10-12 RTW overhead 6x-crDouglas Elementary’s second annual Rock the Walk funder last Friday at the Saugatuck High School football field raised $39,500 for Team Wellness Initiatives at the school. Proceeds will cover the team’s 2017-18 costs for student field trips, the DES school garden, healthy snack program, classroom supplies, Open Door Classroom, holiday workshops and more. Kids took part in a “walk-athon” around the school track, played games, had their faces painted, listened to live music by Nate Holley and more. Local businesses donated more than $20,000 towards the cause and individual classes helped raise the rest. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

Related Posts
4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr

Dunes boat basin hearing on tap Oct. 17

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Township nixes fire, videotape requests

Publisher 0
10-12 Chili winner 4x-cr

Cow Hill Chili Cook-Off draws record crowds

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video