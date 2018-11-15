Heron Bay spray raises questions

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Fighting invasive species is not for the faint of heart. Add to the 2011 spraying that unexpectedly killed Mt. Baldhead hardwoods a Sept. 14 incident where a helicopter pilot mistakenly treated an island near Heron Bay for phragmites.

Resident Dick Waskin witnessed and took pictures of the chopper spraying that day at 1:30 p.m. as a pleasure boat passed about 50 feet away.

The Outdoor Discovery Center has in recent years partnered with local governments and private landowners to fight the spread of phragmites, aka common reeds, which grow aggressively to where they choke out biodiversity here and throughout Great Lakes region wetlands.

Spraying is one means used. The private Pottawatomie Gun Club, whose members own Kalamazoo River land upstream from Saugatuck-Douglas harbor, have commissioned the ODC to conduct prescribed burns, which eradicate roots, on their land. Even dynamite has been used to control phragmites in some venues.

Waskin contacted Sauga-tuck Township hall about what he’d witnessed. Staff, saying they knew nothing about the Sept. 14 spraying, referred Waskin to the Center, which put him in contact with ODC Conservation Manager Ben Heerspink.

“Ben,” said Waskin, “told me they were not spraying in front of Heron Bay, but the helicopter pilot was ‘just checking things out.’

“While on the phone with Ben the helicopter came back and was spraying the island again. Obviously Ben could hear it and I told him to tell the pilot to stop. After a few more swipes the helicopter left.”

Waskin followed up with the township, suggesting there be a meeting between Center, township and Heron Bay Condominium Association representatives to discuss concerns shared about the incident.

“I then received a call from the helicopter pilot, who said it was his mistake,” Waskin recounted. “He said he was just ‘cleaning up a job he did last year’ (a first ODC-commissioned site spraying Oct. 5, 2017).

“Again, we (association members) had no knowledge of this, nor did I believe anyone in Heron Bay gave them permission or was informed.

“I asked what was sprayed and he told me it was a form of Roundup. As some of you might know, Roundup has been in the news because it is being discovered that it is a carcinogen …”

What Comes Around …

It was not the first time an environmental agency’s efforts to control an invasive species has gone awry here.

In 2010 the Land Conservancy of West Michigan approved spraying Habitat — brand name for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved herbicide imazapyr — to control the invasive vine oriental bittersweet spreading and choking trees at Mt. Baldhead and other sites in west Michigan.

Reports of dead and dying trees on the Mt. Baldhead’s sandy slope came in during spring 2012 after an unusual three weeks of dry, 80-degree March temperatures.

Remediation since then, some financed by the Conservancy’s insurer, has included the winter 2014 cutting down of 148 dead trees — left on the slope to prevent erosion, stabilize the soil and improve ecology — plus ongoing planting of new replacement trees, most recently funded by local resident Renee Zita and placed Oct. 25 by volunteers and the Saugatuck city public works department.

Whodunnit?

Outdoor Discovery Center CEO Travis Williams, Heerspink and Greenway Manager Dan Callam met with then-township clerk Brad Rudich and Heron Bay Association members Waskin, Larry Hanlin, Pat Salmon and treasurer Malcolm Tripp Sept. 27 in the township hall to discuss regarding the recent spraying.

Tripp summarized what Association board members thought was an agreement after that meeting in a letter to Williams Oct. 15.

“It was important,” Tripp said, “To have the meeting to dispel the suspicions created by the early misrepresentations, although unintentional, made to Dick Waskin.

“The Association acknowledges that there was no intentional malfeasance on the part of the Outdoor Discovery Center if you will agree to the following:

“1) Acknowledge that the subject area is owned by the Association and its riparian rights extend from its property bordering Lake Kalamazoo to the middle of the waterway, and that the subject property was sprayed with herbicides without the consent of the Association.

“2) Provide an invoice from the seller of Aqua Neat (the herbicide that was sprayed, per the ODC, not Roundup) to the helicopter service demonstrating that it was in fact Aqua Neat used.

“3) Restore vegetation to the subject area if vegetation has not begun to burgeon by May 2019.

“4) Work with the Association to reduce invasive vegetation on its property.

“5) If the trees on the subject property are dead you will remove them at your own expense. Likewise, if they die with 18 months of the date of the spraying you will do the same.

“6) Provide a complete file of all permit applications for the spraying project.

“7) Provide a signed contract with the helicopter service for the subject spraying.

“8) Provide certificates of insurance for all relevant parties, notably the ODC and the helicopter service firm but also others involved in this activity.

“9) Provide Association board members notice of any planned activities that will occur within a half-mile of the Association’s boundaries.”

ODC attorney Jeffrey Dornbos, from the Holland Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge office, replied Oct. 29 that, based on his firm’s review, the Sept. 14 treatment “was administered by the West Michigan Conservation Network, an organization providing outreach on invasive species and conducting invasive species management on public and private land.

“The ODC Network works with the (WMCN) to help facilitate its environmental management, but did not direct or contract for the treatment at issue in your letter agreement and subject of your initial concerns,” the lawyer’s letter said.

“Although the ODC did not direct this treatment, its representatives, including its CEO and Conservation Manager, met in person with your Association to further discuss this treatment and why these recurring applications are important.

“The ODC understands and recognizes some of the concerns raised in that meeting and in your Oct. 15 correspondence, but, respectfully, because of its lack of involvement and because it did not contract for these services, cannot entertain your letter agreement,” Dornbos said.

The response took exception to claims the October 2017 spraying had harmed island trees.

“While the ODC Network is willing to act as a resource and provide education as to this invasive species or the role of the (WMCN), it is important to make clear that the ODC wholly disagrees with the Association’s portrayal of these events or the depiction of its involvement.

“The Network, by way of example, is not aware of any trees suffering harm from the treatment application. The enclosed photograph, captured Oct. 9, 2017, four days after the initial treatment, shows there were dead trees in the area prior to the application. This photograph shows the treatment application did not have any adverse impact.

“For that reason, and because the ODC did not contract for or direct this year’s treatment, the Network must respectfully decline your request that it assume responsibility for these trees.

“Nonetheless, should you have any further questions or concerns in relation to the treatment, you may consider contacting Hamilton Helicopters of the West Michigan Conservation Network,” the ODC lawyer’s letter said.

… Goes Around

Neither Waskin nor Tripp voiced desire to pursue complaints further.

Waskin, who said he has a photo of the Heron Bay island taken in July 2017, before the first spraying, showing live trees, voiced disappointment in the response.

“I am not attacking the good intentions of the ODC,” he said. “We are where we are. One of my larger questions is what happens going forward.”

“We got them (the Center) to pay attention,” Tripp told The Commercial Record, adding efforts to control phragmites are, to some extent, Sisyphean.

In Greek myth, Sisyphus was a king who annoyed the gods with his trickery. As punishment, he was condemned to roll a boulder up a hill in the underworld, only to watch it roll back down, endlessly.

“Control or eliminate reeds from here, they will just spread from there and grow back,” said Tripp.

The analogy applies elsewhere, such as in the Lake Kalamazoo harbor, which sees upstream sediments bearing contaminants settling downstream here where currents slow as the river widens. Absent a fix for the source of problems, communities face costs of ongoing mitigation.

No one said man’s efforts to manage nature would be easy. And they were right.