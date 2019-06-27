High water strands ‘Island’-painted city cans

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

High water that has washed away beaches and swamped roadways has claimed another victim — Saugatuck’s Wicks Park bathrooms.

The structure, famous for its exterior painting of Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” is closed indefinitely because of flooding.

A storm sewer from the site that is supposed to drain rainwater to the nearby Kalamazoo River is now acting in the opposite capacity, according to Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier. Water from the river is so high it is pushing back up the pipe and spilling out around the building.

No sewage is leaking — the bathroom is simply soaked by inches of water, meaning people would be ankle deep in river water if they used the toilets, Harrier told the council Monday.

Tourists can use the public restroom about a block away on Butler Street.

The Wicks Park restroom is not expected to be open for the weekly Music in the Park that draws hundreds of people for free concerts on summer Wednesdays.

Some businesses have their parking lots flooded by the river and water is over a section of Water Street in the city.

Lake Michigan is expected to hit a record high average water level this month.

