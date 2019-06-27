Home Around Town High water strands ‘Island’-painted city cans
High water strands ‘Island’-painted city cans
High water strands ‘Island’-painted city cans

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

High water that has washed away beaches and swamped roadways has claimed another victim — Saugatuck’s Wicks Park bathrooms.

The structure, famous for its exterior painting of Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” is closed indefinitely because of flooding.

A storm sewer from the site that is supposed to drain rainwater to the nearby Kalamazoo River is now acting in the opposite capacity, according to Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier. Water from the river is so high it is pushing back up the pipe and spilling out around the building.

No sewage is leaking — the bathroom is simply soaked by inches of water, meaning people would be ankle deep in river water if they used the toilets, Harrier told the council Monday.

Tourists can use the public restroom about a block away on Butler Street.

The Wicks Park restroom is not expected to be open for the weekly Music in the Park that draws hundreds of people for free concerts on summer Wednesdays.

Some businesses have their parking lots flooded by the river and water is over a section of Water Street in the city.

Lake Michigan is expected to hit a record high average water level this month.

In other business Monday, city council:

  • Approved the 2019-2020 balanced budget with general fund revenues and expenditures of $2.7 million. Property taxes and revenue from Oval Beach make up most of the revenue. The police budget is $380,000 under contract with Allegan County. When the city contracted with Douglas, it paid about $550,000 for police services in 2017-2018.
  • Approved painting a section of sidewalk in front of the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., in rainbow colors in honor of the LGBTQ community. The painting should be done by the end of the month.
  • Was informed that an Allegan County Sheriff’s Department officer is now patrolling Saugatuck on bicycle on Sundays. “He can get around a little faster,” said Lt. Brett Ensfield of the Sheriff’s Office.

 

