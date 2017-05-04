High water washes out dock downstream

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

A mild winter meant Saugatuck city used less salt and is in good shape for next winter.

“Now our (public works department) barn is full,” city treasurer Peter Stanislawski said.

The city used about 200 tons of road salt over the winter — about the same as in winter 2015-16. The city has about 175 tons in storage.

The Saugatuck area saw below-average snowfall for 2016-17. In Fennville, about 58 inches of snow was recorded. In Grand Rapids, 60.1 inches of snow was recorded, according to WOOD-TV8.

The Holland area average season snowfall is 70 inches.

Winter 2015-16 saw 78.35 inches of snow in the area; the season of 2014-15 recorded 98 inches of snow. The 2013-14 season saw the second-highest amount recorded at 148.8 inches, according to records.

Above-average rain, not snow, has been the main driver in rising Lake Michigan water levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit.

The Lake Michigan water level for April was 579.58 feet above sea level, 4.92 inches above the March level of 579.17 feet. Rain drove the lake level up 3.2 inches from April 1-12.

On April 10, a record 1.18 inches of rain fell at the West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland in Allegan County.

The total rain for April was 5.77 inches at the airport: 2.52 inches above the 3.25-inch average. The area received 1.5 inches of rain on the last two days of April.

Despite the increase, the Lakes Michigan-Huron level — the lakes are considered one by the Corps because they are linked by the Straits of Mackinac — is 4.32 inches below last year’s level, according to Army Corps records.

“Except for Lake Erie, all of the lakes are forecasted to continue to rise over the next month,” the Corps wrote on its web page.

Great Lakes water levels are important for many reasons including beach size, health and shipping. Higher can lessen the need to dredge inland bodies of water such as Kalamazoo Lake.