High weekend winds hammer local trees
High weekend winds hammer local trees

High weekend winds hammer local trees

All welcome to DES Rock the Walk Friday

Cow Hill serves annual Chili Cook-Off Oct. 8

Judge denies dunes developer's appeal

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Tiger's win inspires many

41st Fall Gallery Stroll rolls in here Oct. 6-7

Lakeshore arson suspect pleads no contest

Saugatuck turns down Lake Street wall, light

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

High winds Friday and Saturday had Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders answering downed-tree calls.

A heavy limb split from a tree trunk in front of Douglas Elementary School early Friday. Firefighters responded to a 7:22 a.m. call to find access blocked to the building entry and drop-off road.

The STFD removed the limb and reopened the entrance 25 minutes later, reported IT coordinator Erik Kirchert.

Firefighters learned at 2:12 p.m. Friday a fallen tree had blocked 62nd Street at the Old Allegan Road intersection. Cars were lined up on both sides until crews cut up the tree.

The Allegan County Road Commission removed the debris from the shoulders and the road opened within an hour.

At 3:10 p.m. Saturday a tree fell and partially crushed a walking bridge linking a residence to Lakeshore Drive.

The road was deemed unsafe for traffic and blocked. Comcast was dispatched as well to repair cable line.

