Historic Keewatin again seeks new home

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The historic steamship S.S. Keewatin, towed after 45 years in Douglas to a new home in Canada in June 2012, is again an orphan.

Friends of the S.S. Keewatin CEO Eric Conroy — who brokered the sale of the 350-long vessel from Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson to Skyline International — reports the Toronto firm has sold its Port McNicoll, Ontario, property, where the ship was refurbished as a museum and tourist attraction, for $42 million to another Toronto developer which does not plan to keep the “Kee” there.

“Now we have to find a place for the ship,” he said.

The Keewatin, built as a sister ship to the S.S. Titanic in 1907, was brought here by Peterson in 1967 after 54 years of carrying cargo and passengers throughout the Great Lakes for the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Peterson preserved the vessel as a maritime museum at the Red Dock until, in his mid-80s, selling it to Skyline.

The latter firm paid close to $1 million to dredge a channel through Kalamazoo Lake, through which the last of the Edwardian steamships had long been enmired, to where the water deepens near Coral Gables.

From there Skyline had the historic ship towed out the channel to Lake Michigan, then north and under the Mackinac Bridge to Port McNicoll.

The land’s sale hanged that. “Skyline,” writes Conroy on the Friends of the Keewatin website, “are now left with an asset they cannot use. They are very concerned because they have spent millions developing the ship into what it is today: a great piece of Canadian heritage.

“The question,” he continues, “is what do they do with it. It can’t stay in Port McNicoll because without the rest of the Heritage Village concept the Keewatin cannot bring in enough visitors to sustain the maintenance of the 111-year-old vessel.”

Last year, said Conroy, the ship hosted 12,000 people and made $260,000. After expenses that left the nonprofit Friends group less than $10,000.

“It takes a management group of eight and two full-time employees to operate the attraction, then numerous volunteers and paid students in the summer.

“The Keewatin is on a dead-end street with nothing else in the town to tempt visitors to find it,” he continued. “We spent in excess of $15,000 on advertising on TV, the internet and flyers to bring in those 12,000 souls.

“There are two other problems. One is that the park which the Friends just raised and spent $1 million to restore with a dock and boardwalk, is not zoned for tourism. Keewatin has been operating at the pleasure of the Tay Township council.

Second, there is little to no involvement from the residents of Port McNicoll. Of the 78 volunteers and management, only six come from Port. The 100th anniversary last summer failed because the town did not support it by involvement or attendance.

“So what to do with a ship that has its roots in the greater community but cannot survive on its own in out-of-the-way Port McNicoll?”

The Friends, he said, with Skyline’s support have approached nearby Midland, on the Georgian Bay just west of Port McNicoll, about a waterfront location for the vessel.

All the ship’s restoration, new additions and repairs were done in the Midland shipyard from 1912 to 1953, Conroy noted.

Being in a higher-traffic area there, he said, the Keewatin “would double or triple the visitors. AND IT IS ABOUT THE MONEY (emphasis his),” he said.

Without a sizable income the ship, which demands constant restoration, repair and maintenance, won’t survive another 100 years,” Conroy said.

Skyline, he noted, is looking to donate the ship, plus a “sizable support package for 10 years, to make sure it stays in the Heart of the Georgian Bay.”

He expects the Midland council to consider the offer Feb. 26. The Friends are also considering Owen Sound, further west but not on the bay, as an option.

The Keewatin, built in Scotland in 1907, arrived in Owen Sound on Christmas Day that year and remained until 1912, when that town’s grain elevators burned down.