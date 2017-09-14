Historic Rose Cottage ‘up in the air’ – and not

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck’s historic Rose Cottage is physically “up in the air.” But its future isn’t.

“Dietz House Movers is putting a new foundation under it,” says owner Aasa (pronounced O-sa) Munk of the cottage on the corner of Allegan Road and Elizabeth Street.

“We are fixing it up, yet preserving it as a guest house for friends and family next to the former farmhouse I live in today,” she says.

Munk and her late husband, Benedikt, came from Denmark to the United States and raised five children in Columbus, Ohio, where ‘Ben’ was an electrical engineering professor at the ElectroScience Laboratory at The Ohio State University.

“Ben fathered the technology that makes stealth bombers ‘invisible.’ He was at the top of his field,” said Aasa.

“Ben” Munk, says Wikipe-dia, “is best known for his contributions to the field of periodic surfaces and antennae, especially ultra-wide band antenna arrays using tightly-coupled elements.

“He is (now was, Munk died in 2009) the author of many papers on periodic surfaces and antennas, as well as two key books named ‘Finite Antenna Arrays and FSS’ and ‘Frequency Selective Surfaces: Theory and Design,’” the online encyclopedia continues.

“Unlike other antenna books that heavily emphasize theory and mathematics, Munk’s approach (was) based on intuitive understanding and engineering aspects of the subjects. He contributed two chapters to the third edition of John Kraus’ classic book, ‘Antennas for All Applications,’ published in 2002.”

“Ben was a good man too,” Aasa Munk said. “His inventions saved lives and our children have grown up to be successful.

“We have 12 grandchildren and I am proud of them all,” she said.

The Munks lived in the same house in Columbus for 46 years. “When I came to Saugatuck four years ago, I was reminded of Scandinavia.

“On my first full day in town, I put a bid on the home I am now in. I wasn’t going to buy the Rose Cottage — I thought I’d be biting off more than I could chew — but wanted to secure my view down the hill and have a place where my children and family could visit. So …

“The cottage is 117 years old. We will put in central heat, air-conditioning and a new foundation, take out the rotting artists’ shack behind it and plant fresh roses. It’s the Rose Cottage, after all. We will also keep its historic nature.

“It’s a good journey to be on,” the owner said.