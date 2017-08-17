History Center cites volunteers Donovan, Bella

Vic Bella has received the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s top honor, the Charles J. Lorenz Award of Achievement for 2017, and Ellen Donovan has been named the center’s Volunteer of the Year. Bella lives in Saugatuck, Donovan in Fennville.

The Lorenz Award was established in 1997 to honor the memory of Charles Lorenz, who gave of his time, talent, money and to help and develop the organization. Winners are selected each year by a center committee, which recognizes distinguished leadership in fulfilling the SDHC mission to “help the community understand its past and use its history to shape its future and preserve its quality of life.”

Bella was cited for his long-time contributions to the center’s exhibitions team, tackling jobs from finding artifacts to handling logistics to assembling exhibit components and pieces.

As a leader of the Save the Barrel project, he worked with various stakeholders to see the 1950s-era Douglas Root Beer Barrel concession stand’s components restored and the barrel rebuilt last year. Bella also serves on the center’s collections committee.

Until recently, Bella served as a City of Saugatuck Historic District Commission member, shepherding and promoting historically-appropriate work within that municipa- lity’s local historic district.

The Volunteer of the Year Award honors outstanding service to the center. Candidates are nominated by standing committee chairs, and winners selected by majority vote of the board.

Donovan was recognized for her dedication as manager of the shop at the Pump House Museum, overseeing merchandise inventory and renovating the space in 2016-17 to be more inviting and better organized.

Her long background in nonprofit administration makes her a valuable asset to the SDHC development committee, crafting strategy to secure the organization’s long-term stability. She also has helped organize center events, including the upcoming Old School House 150th Anniversary Gala in September, and greets the public as a museum host at least one day each week.

The SDHC was founded as the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society in 1986 with seventy charter members “to discover, procure and preserve whatever may relate to the civil, religious, social, cultural and natural history of Saugatuck, Douglas and surrounding area.”

As a volunteer-based, nonprofit 501c3 organization with membership open to all, the center (renamed early this year) now exceeds 700 individual, family and corporate members. Activities are funded by contributions from members, friends and grants, and from proceeds of special events.

For more information about the center and its volunteer opportunities, visit MySDHistory.org.