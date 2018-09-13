History Center honors Kutzel, Ashley

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center has awarded its top honor, the Charles J. Lorenz Award of Achievement for 2018, to Ken Kutzel and Volunteer of the Year prize to Arthur Ashley. Both live in Douglas.

The Lorenz Award was established in 1997 to honor the memory of Charles Lorenz, who gave of his time, talent, money and energy ti help form and develop the Center.

Winners are selected by an SDHC committee each year to recognize leadership in fulfilling the Center’s mission to “help the community understand its past and use its history to shape its future and preserve its quality of life.”

Kutzel was cited for his long-time contributions to the Center’s art collection management, organizing its collection committee, starting its art archives program, single-mounting several art exhibits and becoming a popular presenter at its monthly public programs and summertime Tuesday Talks.

The Volunteer Of The Year Award honors outstanding service. Candidates are nominated by standing committee chairs and winners selected by majority vote of the board.

Ashley was cited for his role as a member of SDHC’s museum exhibition committee, serving as museum store bookkeeper and docent, and his donation of wines for the Center’s social events.

The SDHC was founded as the Historical Society in 1986 with 70 charter members “to discover, procure and preserve whatever may relate to the civil, religious, social, cultural and natural history of Saugatuck, Douglas and surrounding area.”

As a volunteer-based, not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization with membership open to all, the Center now exceeds 700 individual, family and corporate members.

Activities are funded by contributions from members, friends and grants, and from proceeds of special events. For more information, visit MySDHistory.org.