History Center names Gollannek to top spot

Eric Gollannek (left) has been named Saugatuck-Douglas History Center executive director following the July departure of Nathan Nietering, who had become the Center’s first full-time Director in 2015.

Gollannek joined the SDHC team in May as collections specialist. He holds a Ph.D. in American art history and materials culture studies from University of Delaware, where he also studied American decorative arts at Winterthur Museum and Library and worked at the Center for Historic Architecture and Design, doing historic preservation surveys and planning.

Born and raised in Detroit, Gollannek returned to Michigan after graduate school. Settling in East Grand Rapids, he taught art history and the humanities at Kendall College of Art and Design, and served Grand Valley State University as a visiting professor and instructor in the Honors College and Liberal Studies program.

His work this summer as SDHC collections specialist was an extension of previous work he had done with the Michigan State University Museum.

“I’m especially excited,” said Gollannek, “to build on the traditions of excellence in the SDHC’s volunteer and member-led exhibitions and active community engagement.

“I thoroughly enjoyed helping with the Stories of Summer oral history projects this summer and look forward to helping this community share and preserve its own stories in future programs,” he continued.

“As an art historian, I’m also fascinated by the richness of the arts community in Saugatuck-Douglas. I see great potential to show this off through our exhibitions and active engagement with contemporary artists and galleries in the region.”

Gollannek and his partner Capalene Howse, with three sons in their early teens, live in East Grand Rapids, where his free-time focus is on cooking for the family and staying in shape by running in marathons such as the Bayshore in Traverse City, and Saugatuck-Douglas’s Mt. Baldhead Challenge multi-terrain races.

The Center is a not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization with membership open to all. For more information about it, its Old School House in Douglas, Pump House Museum in Saugatuck, activities and volunteer opportunities, visit MySDHistory.org.