Home Around Town History Center names Gollannek to top spot
History Center names Gollannek to top spot
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

History Center names Gollannek to top spot

0
11-1 Gollannek Eric 1x-cr
now viewing

History Center names Gollannek to top spot

11-1 Saug fire 6x-cr
now playing

Barn blaze made more difficult by blasts

11-1 Doug HP chain ferry KZ 6x-cr
now playing

Judge nixes dunes group's appeal for standing

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Eight seek 4 seats in township recall race

10-25 Bauer power 5x-cr
now playing

Do civic duty via Citreon

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

11-1 MBC planting 6x-cr
now playing

200 trees grow at Baldy

wilcox-mike
now playing

Didn't vote? Don't talk trash

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Four run for 26th District state Senate seat

11-1 Glenn run 6x-cr
now playing

Here comes everybody

Eric Gollannek (left) has been named Saugatuck-Douglas History Center executive director following the July departure of Nathan Nietering, who had become the Center’s first full-time Director in 2015.

Gollannek joined the SDHC team in May as collections specialist. He holds a Ph.D. in American art history and materials culture studies from University of Delaware, where he also studied American decorative arts at Winterthur Museum and Library and worked at the Center for Historic Architecture and Design, doing historic preservation surveys and planning.

Born and raised in Detroit, Gollannek returned to Michigan after graduate school. Settling in East Grand Rapids, he taught art history and the humanities at Kendall College of Art and Design, and served Grand Valley State University as a visiting professor and instructor in the Honors College and Liberal Studies program.

His work this summer as SDHC collections specialist was an extension of previous work he had done with the Michigan State University Museum.

“I’m especially excited,” said Gollannek, “to build on the traditions of excellence in the SDHC’s volunteer and member-led exhibitions and active community engagement.

“I thoroughly enjoyed helping with the Stories of Summer oral history projects this summer and look forward to helping this community share and preserve its own stories in future programs,” he continued.

“As an art historian, I’m also fascinated by the richness of the arts community in Saugatuck-Douglas. I see great potential to show this off through our exhibitions and active engagement with contemporary artists and galleries in the region.”

Gollannek and his partner Capalene Howse, with three sons in their early teens, live in East Grand Rapids, where his free-time focus is on cooking for the family and staying in shape by running in marathons such as the Bayshore in Traverse City, and Saugatuck-Douglas’s Mt. Baldhead Challenge multi-terrain races.

The Center is a not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization with membership open to all. For more information about it, its Old School House in Douglas, Pump House Museum in Saugatuck, activities and volunteer opportunities, visit MySDHistory.org.

Related Posts
11-1 Saug fire 6x-cr

Barn blaze made more difficult by blasts

Publisher 0
11-1 Doug HP chain ferry KZ 6x-cr

Judge nixes dunes group’s appeal for standing

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Eight seek 4 seats in township recall race

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video