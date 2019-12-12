Hitting The Roads During The Winter: How Michigan Drivers Can Stay Safe

We can’t do what we must in life without driving — not in the United States, anyway. However, many people have anxiety about hitting the road, and with good reason. It’s easy for people to get hurt while driving; there are many hazards to worry about once you get into your car. Some of these are purely dependent on drivers themselves. People know to avoid driving under the influence, but that doesn’t mean they also follow the law. Furthermore, many people indulge in distracted driving, looking at their phones when they should be watching the road. These are all among the reasons why there are so many hit and run accidents each year. According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 2017 alone saw a hit and run accident occur every 43 seconds. With that being said, we can’t always control the triggers for terrible road accidents — especially in states prone to extreme weather, like Michigan. Many car accidents in Michigan are weather-related, especially during the winter.

It’s hard to predict when winter weather will go from a chill to severe snowstorms or ice — even keeping an eye on the weather channel isn’t foolproof. So how do you as a driver avoid winter weather accidents in Michigan, when they seem so out of your control? You drive defensively on a regular basis by making sure that you’re on the lookout for recklessness in other drivers. In the same sense, you need to prepare yourself for Michigan winters. There is much more to be concerned with than simply running off the road — you could also end up trouble should your car break down on the way home during the winter. The more brutal the winter, the more at risk you for a serious car accident. Let’s look into what you should be on the lookout for, and what you can do to prevent an auto accident during the Michigan winters.

Ready Your Car For Severe Weather

There are many reasons why you need to prepare your car for the winter; however first and foremost is that every flaw in the roads is exacerbated by winter weather. There’s a reason why Michigan is the most dangerous state for winter driving. It’s estimated that about 30% of interstate highways in the United States are built with concrete, and concrete itself is the most used manmade material on Earth. As useful as concrete may be, it’s not without flaws. Concrete is prone to cracking and breaking over time, leading to damaging potholes and uneven roads. As snow builds up and ice forms over the roads, those problems become even bigger. Your car could easily spin off a damaged, icy road. Therefore, should have your car’s tires examined before winter sets in, and if need be replaced. Make the appointment to do so well ahead of time; in Michigan, lots of people have their tires checked before winter! You should also keep tire chains in your trunk at all times, just in case you have to get your car back on the road yourself. For that matter, you should inspect your battery as well, and ensure that your heater is running at the best possible capacity.

Keep Emergency Supplies On Hand

Tire chains are not the only supplies you should keep in your car. You should keep an emergency power pack — which can’t do much for your car but will keep your phone charged — on hand. In your trunk, you should store bottled water and protein bars, or other types of sealed food. Why? Because in Michigan, it’s easy to end up on an empty road, and easier still to drive into a snowdrift and become trapped. It could be hours or even days before you’re rescued. In a case like this, use your car’s battery sparingly but make sure that you stay heated. Furthermore, don’t panic and run away to look for help; you must stay in a place that’s easy to find.

Watch The Roads

When we say watch the roads, we mean look up your route before you drive to and from work. Even if you have to take a longer commute, stick roads that have been plowed and salted, if possible — and try to stay close to public places. This may be easier said than done. Michigan is a state with plenty of remote areas. Severe winters tend to affect the whole state, and therefore it’s often difficult for emergency services to access the more remote areas. If you can stay within cities and towns as much as possible, then if you do run off the road you’ll be easier to help. For that matter, the roads are more likely to be cleared in those locations. Do some research regarding the roads before you start driving, just to make sure that you know what you’re getting yourself into each day. It’s worth waking up a little earlier.

Ultimately, driving safely in the Michigan winters requires a good deal of preparation — and yes, a little bit of paranoia. But if you drive with a steady hand and remain aware of your surroundings, you’ll be much more likely to remain safe in your car.