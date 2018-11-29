Holiday parades, more fun on tap Saturday

It’s Christmas parade — and more — time in Saugatuck, Douglas, Fennville and surrounding areas.

Saugatuck’s annual Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau-sponsored Christmas Parade will start Saturday, Dec. 1, lining up at the corner of Culver and Griffith Streets at noon and proceed at 1 p.m. through downtown.

The procession’s “Whootville” theme will include Santa and Mrs. Claus along with The Grinch. Saugatuck Public Schools Superintendent Tim Travis and the high school’s champion boys and girls cross country teams will be grand marshals.

Look for live entertainment en route from the SHS marching band, Dance Asylum and cast of the Saugatuck Village Players’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Saugatuck’s Coral Gables will host a Santa’s Workshop that day in The Annex on Water Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be kids craft projects, tree decorating, music, refreshments and photo opportunities with the jolly elf himself.

Later, the Village Square Children’s Park at Butler and Main streets will host Saugatuck’s annual tree-lighting ceremony featuring free hot chocolate and cookies provided by Mill Pond Realty.

Participating SDABA shops will host their annual Candy Cane Game awarding winners SDABA Bucks.

Lakeshore Community Chorus will present its ninth annual Holiday Reflections concerts, this year themed “Holidays Around the World,” in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. Reserved seat tickets, at $20 for adults and $10 for students, are available by visiting sc4a.org or calling (269) 857-2399.

Fennville’s annual DDA-sponsored Holiday Celebration, themed “’Twas the Night Before” this year, will bring daylong activities Saturday, Dec. 1.

There will be a sensory-friendly Santa visit at Golden Orchards from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and live reindeer at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forever Curious Children’s Museum will host Santa visits and holiday crafts from 2 to 4 p.m. plus magic show from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

There will be a pajama party with crafts, games and refreshments from 4 to 8 in the children’s tent, 6 p.m. Holiday Light Parade, tree lighting on the corner of Maple and Fennville streets at 6:30, Santa visits in the holiday tent and carriage rides through downtown from then to 8 p.m.

Douglas continues hosting Fill the Humvee, stuffing a police vehicle with nonperishable foods to donate to Christian Neighbors, parked in front of the police station through Dec. 1. City hall is also hosting a gingerbread contest with entries due there between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. For more information, call (269) 857-1438.