Holiday volunteers ‘take a bow’

Walter “the Wonderful” Klimek (left) and Sarah Lestat were among attendees of a Saugatuck-Douglas Garden Club bow-making session Oct. 18, directed by Celeste Teters, that saw volunteers create 40 red bows to decorate Douglas for the holidays and 40 more burgundy-colored bows for Saugatuck. The club will sponsor another session Nov. 9 at Huntree Nursery to attach the bows to decorative greens furnished by the business. The cities will the place the resulting decorations throughout their downtown areas.