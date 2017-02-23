Home Around Town Home again
They’re back! Saugatuck High School Interact members (shown here with advisors) returned Feb. 16 from a six-day mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where they painted a school in Batey Comoquieras and made plans to build a school in Batey 106. Shown are travel crew members (from left), front: advisor Mike Shaw, Rudy Joon, Georgia Richardson-Smaller, Piper Harris, Maddie Stenman, Joey Cappelletti, advisor Lana Zarlenga; and, rear: Jetal Patel, Julie Kiger, Christian Post, Hayley Christine, Claire Conley, Marin Yarde, Evan Hotary, and advisor John Rotonda.

 

 

