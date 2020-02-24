Home Values Are On The Rise Across Detroit

Home values are on the rise in Detroit with the biggest gains seen in inner-ring suburbs. According to preliminary 2019-30 county assessment data, Detroit has seen an increase in home prices as high as 23%. Other communities in the tri-county area have seen 26.4% increases (Hamtramck) and 23.5% increases (Highland Park).

While housing costs aren’t as high as in New York City where the average cost for a condo is $1.9 million in Manhattan, Detroit officials say that there’s a growing demand for affordable housing as prices increase in smaller, less wealthy communities.

“We are seeing the biggest increases in some of the communities that dropped the most during the Great Recession,” said David Hieber, Oakland County’s equalization officer.

Hieber said many cities across the U.S. with affordable housing and walkable downtowns are seeing major price hikes. While Detroit homeowners’ tax bills won’t climb significantly because of state law, which caps yearly increases at the inflation rate or 5%, there’s a chance that home buyers will be paying more taxes. This is because the cap is lifted when a property is sold.

Detroit residents will soon be getting a notice in the mail from their local communities about how their home values will be affected. Residents are allowed and encouraged to file appeals for their home values to the city and state at this time if they find their home’s value to be incorrect.

What impacts home value?

There are many factors that impact a home’s value from the walkability of the neighborhood to the amenities offered in the home itself. But home values are especially affected by the market. The reason behind the increasing demand for affordable housing is because of the national housing shortage.

According to Realtors.com, the national housing supply is down 15% for homes priced below $100,000 and down 6% for homes between $100,000 and $250,000. Low housing supply and low affordability are also why many Americans are leaving major cities in the Northeast and heading for the Midwest and Southwest.

Additional factors that can impact a home’s value include:

Landscaping and curb appeal : Many home buyers look for properties online, which is where curb appeal comes into play. Landscaping alone can increase a home’s property value by 14%.

: Many home buyers look for properties online, which is where curb appeal comes into play. Landscaping alone can increase a home’s property value by 14%. Eco-friendly features : New eco-friendly and energy-efficient features can increase the price of a home, but ultimately reduce utility costs every month. The right roof can actually decrease a home’s energy needs by up to 30%.

: New eco-friendly and energy-efficient features can increase the price of a home, but ultimately reduce utility costs every month. The right roof can actually decrease a home’s energy needs by up to 30%. The age of the home: An older home has more potential need for renovations including electrical rewiring, new plumbing, and a new roof. What’s more, depending on state laws, sellers must disclose any problems they’re aware of that may affect the value of their home before completing the sale. This is known as general duty to disclose.

Michigan is becoming a popular place to live

Michigan has rebounded significantly since the Great Recession. The state’s economy has remained steady over the last five years and cities like Pontiac have seen public safety improvements in curbing violent crime. There have also been incentives for home rehab projects and a blight removal campaign that’s targeted approximately 1,000 properties.

The state is attracting new business from start-ups, tech companies, and major online retailer Amazon. The company is currently building a $250 million distribution and fulfillment center at the former Silverdome site in Pontiac. The distribution center is expected to bring up to 1,500 jobs to Michigan.

“This has become a desirable and attractive place to live now,” said Mayor Deirdre Waterman. The average home for sale in Pontiac stays on the market for just three days and housing prices have increased by 15% in the last four years. However, while these home values give property owners a positive outlook, they don’t amount to much for municipalities.

According to Brian Parthum, an economist for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, Michigan communities are limited by the way property is taxed under Proposal A. Proposal A initially went into effect in the mid-1990s.

“We are seeing assessment gains year after year,” said Parthum. “The biggest concern though for local governments is that, despite the positive gains in assessments, they are still capped through Proposal A by whatever the inflation rate is.”