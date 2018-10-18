Honeymoon here, Expedia website says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Now for something (well, not completely) different: Expedia. com has picked Saugatuck one of the Best Honeymoon Destinations in America.

This adds to Fennville last month being named one of coastalliving. com’s 10 Best Little Beach Towns to Visit in Fall (even though there is no beach in city limits) plus no end to other kudos for Douglas and Saugatuck from online click-bait polls.

Chances are those who read this get it. Why else choose to be here? But more and more websites are happy to harvest our civic pride via adding to both their online “hits” and our kudos.

Expedia.com chose Saugatuck as a top honeymoon destination based on:

1) Adventures available,

2) Picture-perfect scenery,

3) Swoon-worthy vibes, and

4) Affordability.

“Saugatuck,” the site says, “is one of the best honeymoon places because it’s ridiculously romantic whenever when you visit.

“In the summer, take a Retro Boat Rental for a spin on the sparkling waters of Lake Michigan and wine and dine on the patio at Bowdie’s Chophouse.

“If the first snow has already fallen, rent snowshoes and hit the trails at Saugatuck Dunes State Park and then cozy up around the fireplace.

“But no matter what the weather is like outside, it’s always a good time to knock back some beers at Saugatuck Brewing Co. to celebrate getting hitched!”

Saugatuck, expedia.com explains “made this exclusive list (there were 16) of honeymoon destinations in America that are very appealing to travelers based on a ranking system of four criteria that make these cities ideal for newlyweds.

Also named were Key West, Fla.; Orcas Island, Wash.; The Berkshires, Mass.; Los Angeles; Kalsipell, Mont.; Kauai Island, Hawaii; Yosemite, Calif.; Delray Beach, Fla.; Fairbanks, Alaska; Niagara Falls, N.Y.; Aspen, Colo.; Charlottesville, Va.; Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kennebunkport, Me.