Home Around Town Honor students make mark adopting park
Honor students make mark adopting park
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Honor students make mark adopting park

0
5-30 Adopt a kids walk better 6x-cr
now viewing

Honor students make mark adopting park

5-30 Chain ferry ribbon 6x-cr
now playing

City thanks Upton for keeping ferry cranking

5-30 BS Trail map 4x-cr
now playing

$200K pledge may spur finishing north trail

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Striving to understand all sides

5-30 K-C pork 5x-cr
now playing

Where's the pork?

5-30 Dean Natalie 1x-cr
now playing

Former township managers find new jobs

5-30 MD guns 6x-cr
now playing

A day to remember...

5-30 SPO saug baseball
now playing

Indians post two comeback victories to claim divisional title

5-30 SPO saug boys track
now playing

Saugatuck track teams claim SAC titles

Saugatuck Middle and High School National Honor Society members celebrated their volunteer commitment to clean up and improve Saugatuck Dunes State Park May 21 by joining Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials erecting an “Adopt a Park” sign noting their efforts there. The MDNR makes park adoptions available for any individual or group willing to commit at least 400 volunteer hours over two years to make such improvements. The school group began efforts in October 2017 by conducting periodic beach clean-ups at the park. Members have accumulated more than 220 volunteer hours so far. (Photo by Bob LaPerrier)

Related Posts
5-30 Chain ferry ribbon 6x-cr

City thanks Upton for keeping ferry cranking

Publisher 0
5-30 BS Trail map 4x-cr

$200K pledge may spur finishing north trail

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video