Honor students make mark adopting park

Saugatuck Middle and High School National Honor Society members celebrated their volunteer commitment to clean up and improve Saugatuck Dunes State Park May 21 by joining Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials erecting an “Adopt a Park” sign noting their efforts there. The MDNR makes park adoptions available for any individual or group willing to commit at least 400 volunteer hours over two years to make such improvements. The school group began efforts in October 2017 by conducting periodic beach clean-ups at the park. Members have accumulated more than 220 volunteer hours so far. (Photo by Bob LaPerrier)