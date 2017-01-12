Home Around Town Hope hosts free dance concerts
Hope hosts free dance concerts
Hope hosts free dance concerts

Hope hosts free dance concerts

Fennville boys get past Coloma

A lot of brass

Saugatuck still eyeing sidewalk-clearing costs

Tax hikes expected to yield $460 million for state roads

'All Governments Lie' screens Jan. 19 at SCA

MSW alum Pfeiffer wins 'Hamilton' national tour role

Michigan Ranks 8th in Nation for Best Drivers

Cold dock

Township weighs ZBA, police study candidates

Read and (maybe) grow rich, winter offer says

Hope College dance affiliate StrikeTime Dance Co. will present live performances for children Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. in the Knickerbocker Theatre 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

All are welcome free, although advance tickets are recommended. Seats can be reserved by calling (616) 395-7890.

All dances to be presented are inspired by visual-art pieces, including “The Art of Degas,” choreographed by 2010 Hope graduate Alissa Tollefson; “The Harvest,” choreographed by 2001 Hope graduate Amy Bickley; and “Color and Form,” a video performance of dancers creating in a park. Collaborators for “Color and Form” included Angie Yetzke of the Hope dance faculty, Carrie Morris of the Grand Valley State University dance faculty and StrikeTime dancers.

The highlight of the concert will be “Kandinsky’s Symphony,” an original work by StrikeTime director Nicole Flinn of the Hope faculty and dancers. The piece is inspired by artist Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944), subject of the children’s book “The Noisy Paint Box: The Colors and Sounds of Kandinsky’s Abstract Art” by Barb Rosenstock with illustrations by Mary Grandpre.

“Kandinsky’s Symphony” is linked to an outreach effort between StrikeTime Dance and the Zeeland elementary art program in which third- graders learned about Kandinsky through literature and art experiences. Thus inspired, they explored their own creativity through artistic processes. Their artwork will be displayed during the performances. These students will also attend a special matinee performance Friday.

 

