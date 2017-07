Maggie Mylander, 2, of Bowling Green, Ohio, first beheld — and then “rode” — this pony she and her mother found Saturday at the Saugatuck-Douglas Antique Market in Douglas’ Beery Field. Sponsors donated $1,011 worth of gate proceeds to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts’ Real to Reel documentary film series. The next market there will be Saturday, Aug. 12. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)