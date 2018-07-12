Hot fun at first Rotary July 4 Waterfront Fest

By Joseph Cappelletti

For many locals, the name Waterfront Festival brings back memories of the annual film festival that left Saugatuck five years ago. The Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club July 4 launched a new event by that name that can create fresh memories for locals and guests alike.

The Club, which has also sponsored the Fourth of July parade and fireworks the last several years, hoped adding the Coghlin Park festival would create new family attractions and a tradition.

With puppeteers and magicians performing early in the day, followed by three bands, the event drew people of all ages throughout the day.

Highlights included a two-hour set from blues musician Mississippi Gabe Carter, who performs at the House of Blues in Chicago.

Fun also featured a beer tent, food trucks and lots of games. Two Scotts Barbecue served up its specialty from a food truck, while Palazzolo’s sold gelato and other cold desserts to help customers cool off on the 90-plus-degree day.

“Our food truck was definitely successful,” said Petey Palazzolo. “The weather was great and people were eager to cool down. We also sold our new artisan ice cream sandwiches on the truck.

The heat may have helped gelato sales but caused issues.

“What would we hope to change? The weather,” said festival chair John Rotonda. “It was blazing hot. We had plenty of beverages but could have had more shade canopies.”

The club didn’t really know what to expect, he continued, because it had never done an event like this.

“We have to take a good look at what we did well and what we could have done better,” said Rotonda. “All in all it was a good effort by the many volunteers who put a ton of hours into planning and organizing the events and venues.”

Rotonda thanked volunteers and businesses that put time and money into the effort, including Sue and Eric Chaitin from the Mermaid Bar and Grill, Jerry Donovan, Ingrid Boyer and the Friends of the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library, Jodi Welscott and the entire club membership.