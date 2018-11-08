How about voting for, not against?

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

As an avid observer of political campaigns I am appalled at the emphasis placed on fear-mongering this election.

Instead of electing the best candidate we are told on television and in print literature to not vote for a specific candidate because he or she might be a socialist or a racist.

Whatever happened to the old-fashioned political campaign where we touted the candidate’s experience, family and personality traits? I miss those days. I want to look at a candidate’s qualifications and determine through research who I feel will serve me best. I hope you feel that way too.

As of this writing I have no idea whether the Democrats, as predicted, take back the House. I do know Republicans missed a golden opportunity to again, talk about the positive.

All indicators say we are experiencing a robust economy, with unemployment at a 50-year low and GNP skyrocketing. It would have been smart for Republicans to take credit and base their campaigning around the economy versus attempting to scare people to vote Republican because they will boisterously defend our southern border.

There has to be a penalty for personal attacks. The attack ads on television depict candidates so negatively that many of us pull the lever for a lesser-known third option.

Democrats are labeled socialists or communists, when in fact they are only slightly left of center; and Republicans are labeled racist or white supremacists when they are only marginally right of center.

And once elected, candidates who might espouse radical ideas during their campaigns never ever see those ideas enacted because again all elected officials tout the middle ground. They don’t want to be seen as radical in any way.

Campaign finance laws must be revised to not allow the George Soros’ or Koch brothers of the world to influence votes. We all cringe when we hear Russians are influencing voters, but say nary a word when Soros or Koch spend tens of millions to get their candidates elected.

I will be so happy to turn on the television this weekend and watch a football game or network series without my screen being obliterated with political commercials. It’s outrageous to see a campaign ad for one candidate, then immediately after one for their opponent.

To me that’s a waste of money, but the sheer number of such ads indicate most candidates have no problem raising cash. Day after day, hour after hour, it is mind- numbing to see so many such commercials.

I will also be happy to see the political signs that dot our street corners and rural landscape disappear. For some reason candidates see the need to place more signs than their opponent as if the person with the most signs will win. We all know that is poppycock, but it makes some unsightly street corners.

And a word of warning to candidates who don’t immediately get out and pick up their signs: We will be watching. Pick’em up or you will be reported.