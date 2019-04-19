How Is the Construction Industry Innovating in 2019?

The U.S. construction industry already holds a 10% market share and continues to be one of the fastest growing in the world. But what kind of new innovation is fueling that construction industry growth? Keep reading to learn all about some of the innovation happening in the U.S. construction industry this year.

AI and Machine Learning

With the rise of smart technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), it’s becoming increasingly important for construction companies to store and manage all of the data flowing in. While a simple computer might be able to store information, AI and machine learning are becoming essential tools for the aggregation and organization of so much incoming data. Not even the 12.5 million human manufacturing workers in the U.S. could do this job effectively on their own. The biggest benefit of this method is efficiency. When a machine is processing and organizing all of this data, it becomes a much faster process that a human then doesn’t need to perform.

Recycled Construction

If you’ve ever seen a pop-up store in a shipping container, you’ve witnessed one of the most environmentally-friendly construction innovations in the nation. These converted shipping containers provide a cool space for business owners and a source of recycled metal materials for construction at the same time. Considering that every reused shipping container is recycling almost 3,500 kg of steel and eliminating the need for other traditional construction materials, this could just be the eco-friendly construction process of the future.

Luminescent Cement

This is one of the coolest innovations in the construction industry right now. Dr. Carlos Rubio Avalos from UMSNH of Morelia has created something amazing here. The cement he engineered can both absorb and emit light. Consider a walk through the park where you don’t even need any street lights! The environmental and infrastructure impacts of this invention could be huge if it’s implemented around the world. This material could also be used for residential applications like swimming pools, driveways, and walkways.

Augmented Reality

Virtual reality sounds like something that should be reserved for video games, but it turns out the exact opposite is true. Now, virtual reality and augmented reality are being used in the construction industry to make real-time 3D models in 3D spaces and so much more. And the safety benefits are there, too. Now, virtual and augmented reality can offer more spacial and environmental awareness to construction workers. This means unsafe site conditions will be more widely known about and paid attention to.

The construction industry already creates some amazing things. And with more technological innovation, it can grow to become a more efficient, safer, and more precise environment for those working in it.