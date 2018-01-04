How much safety can-and can’t- we afford?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There is not working with partners, as some Douglas and Saugatuck representatives have criticized Sauga-tuck Township of doing in unilaterally amending the International Fire Code for their shared district.

Then there’s Saugatuck city’s now year-old study of police service needed and most cost-effective way to get it, also done at odds with its partner Douglas.

Then there’s the township, to which the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department responds for emergency calls, but doesn’t pay for that service.

What to make of all this? It’s complicated, as some folks say.

Douglas, which administers an SDPD that has served both cities since 1998, has seen council members and its manager question how Saugatuck city has gone about its study of police options.

Costs have spiraled — last year to $1.28 million, essentially split by the cities — to run the 8-officer department, which offers 24/7 service to residents. Its police respond almost 19 percent of the time to emergency calls outside their patrol area, most of them in the township.

The township is officially policed by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Departments, but road patrol cuts have made deputies’ presence scarce here. SDPD cars are often nearer.

“If there’s a car off the road, say, and no one’s endangered, we won’t go,” now-retired chief Ken Giles told The Commercial Record last year. “But in cases of felonies, crashes, breaking-and-enterings in progress, domestic assaults and so on, of course we go.

“We are paid to protect and serve. Our department is on duty 24/7 and people know it. When lives are at risk, I don’t worry about jurisdictions,” Giles said.

Fire Chief Greg Janik told the township board Aug. 3, 2015, that he — as a township resident whose department keeps absorbing more first-response calls in lieu of county and state police cuts — would be willing to consider a law-enforcement millage.

“Should city taxpayers be on the hook for increasing safety needs here?” asked Janik.

The board agreed that night to join the cities studying joint public safety services, but between the idea and its enactment have fallen shadows.

Some township officials were skeptical a majority of voters would approve a tax increase for this purpose. Neither city council is happy with its cost share either.

The township Jan. 4, 2016, appointed former Detroit policeman Larry Hanlin and Ganges United Methodist Church pastor Marcia Tucker to join manager Aaron Sheridan, clerk Brad Rudich and trustee Roy McIlwaine on a joint committee to study tri-community public safety options, including:

Future funding possibilities, and

To retain or modify the current organizational structure (via an interlocal agreement or authority, a la the cities’ Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority, which the township continues to consider joining).

“Should the committee favor an authority,” read a resolution passed by both cities at that time, “their recommendations shall also address the optimization of all emergency services (police, fire and ambulance) in terms of the physical location of facilities, governance and staffing.”

Among bones of contention was that the township — which has 2,944 residents compared to 1,232 in Douglas and 925 in Saugatuck, plus 85 percent of the tri-community’s total land area — wanted what its board called a more-proportional five representatives, to the cities’ three each, on that body.

Each of the three governments is represented equally on the Interurban Transit Authority, Saugatuck-Douglas District Library and Saugatuck Township Fire District boards.

The tri-community police study committee met only one time. Saugatuck city Jan. 7 last year hired Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., for $15,000 to conduct its aforementioned study.

Results, presented in June, recommended options for the city including creating its own public safety department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas and contracting for services with the county sheriff’s department.

The county now contracts with certain townships for coverage by one or more dedicated deputies, requiring the smaller municipalities to pay three-fourths (roughly $75,000) of each officer’s yearly costs to be on duty 40 hours a work week. The county pays the balance, with understanding those deputies may be called from jurisdictions in emergencies.

For speculation’s sake, the cost of four deputies serving Saugatuck city would be about $300,000 — far less than its current share of the cities’ current joint department.

But that’s not counting buying or leasing equipped police cruisers; office space and equipment, added administration and costs inherent to transitions.

“I don’t think they (Saugatuck city) would have the budget to support us being there 24/7,” sheriff Frank Baker told county commissioners at their meeting Dec. 14. Members voiced other concerns and questions.

SDPD members — whose jobs could be on the line, not unlike those of city staff members who contested a failed 2013 effort to consolidate their governments — have questioned the validity of that effort.

Interim SDPD chief Steve Kent noted the consultant did not inspect the office or equipment and only interviewed the chief, but no other staff members. Kent also questioned data on the number of calls to which the department each year responds.

Saugatuck City Council Dec. 26 (see related story elsewhere in this edition) voted to continue its response-time and cost-option studies for public safety. An appointed work group is scheduled to present its recommendations at the Feb. 8 council meeting.

The cities’ annual police contract expires June 30.

The township, which collects far less in taxes than the cities for operations, has seen board members join Janik expressing concerning the adequacy, or lack thereof, of current county coverage.

Citizens there have another resource, sort of. The township leases part of its offices for $1 a year to a part-time detachment of the Michigan State Police.

“We work with the city and state police to make the best use we’re able to of our collective resources,” county sheriff’s Capt. Mike Larsen told The Commercial Record. “We share a mission and have strong relations, just different jurisdictions.

“The state police can be dispatched anywhere in Michigan … Detroit, wherever. At times none are in the county.

“I think I’ve spoken, at one time or other, to every city manager in the county about why their citizens have to pay for emergency police service in townships that don’t pay them back,” Larsen continued. “The situation you have on the lakeshore is not unique.”

Dick Waskin — whose partner Hanlin was named to the joint police study committee that long ago ceased meeting — asked the township Dec. 27 what its plans were, if any, to work with its neighbors towards public safety.

Waskin’s letter, included in the board’s Jan. 3 meeting agenda, noted he and Hanlin had attended the Saugatuck City Council meeting Dec. 26, adding “it appears they are not going to renew their contract as is with Douglas.

“I spoke briefly to encourage the council to open communications with the township to see if there is a future for the city and township to work together in respect to public safety,” he continued.

“The expressed a desire to do so but were quite candid in not knowing who or how they should contact the township to begin that process.”

Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier and zoning administrator Cindy Osman, both township residents, have spoken at recent township board meetings, sometimes questioning members’ actions. Osman is one of two residents seeking signatures for a petition to recall four township board members.

“I know there have been some difficulties in working with the city,” Waskin’s letter said, “but we firmly believe that if anything is to happen the township is going to need to be proactive in communicating with the city and its committee that is researching options. They need to know that the township does have an interest.

“Since the formulation of the police committee in the township last January there has only been one meeting. We would like to recommend that a meeting be scheduled of this committee soon, so they can proceed with opening a dialogue with the city.

“We hope this New Year will bring about a healthy rapport between the two municipalities,” Waskin said.