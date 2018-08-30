Humps replace bumps to slow Park Street speeds

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City is taking the bumps out of Park Street to help smooth over a neighbåorhood debate about speeding on the residential road.

City Council Monday voted to remove four speed bumps after Labor Day and replace them next spring with two less-drastic speed humps — one at each end of the street from Mount Baldhead Park to Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency.

“Thank you,” said Park Street resident Henry Gleason who has described the bone-jarring bumps as a nuisance. “We can lead a normal life again.”

Other residents wanted to keep the bumps, saying speeders threaten safety on the narrow road. The bumps are traditionally installed Memorial Day and removed after Labor Day for at least the last 12 years.

The city recently paid $1,000 to study the traffic flow on that end of Park Street.

Engineers Fleis & VandenBrink collected traffic data between July 24 and Aug. 2, including times with and without the speed bumps, and found overall “very few vehicles were counted traveling over 25 mph,” according to the report.

“This data suggests that the temporary speed bumps do not have a significant impact in reducing speeds along the corridor,” the report said.

The humps can be made out of asphalt or rubber. They cost about $500, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

“It’s a viable compromise,” said Councilman Bill Hess about the more gently sloped humps. They are “less problematic” than the steep bumps, he added.

Park Street will be repaved in 2019. Council will look at other traffic-calming options at that time.

Members have also been dealing with speed issues on Allegan Street where residents had earlier displayed private signs to slow down drivers. The city in mid-August installed a digital sign that showed drivers their speed in hopes the glowing numbers would convince the vehicles to slow down.

The speed limit is 25 mph.

Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 19, the sensors on the sign recorded 10,000 vehicles, most averaging 27 mph, according to Lt. Brett Ensfield of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The city contracts with the sheriff’s office for police protection.

Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, the sign counted 8,000 vehicles averaging 26 mph, he told the council.

The sheriff’s office will work with the city over winter to develop traffic calming techniques for Allegan Street, Ensfield said.

The sign that displayed the speed and collected the data belongs to the sheriff’s office. The city approved buying its own sign Monday for $2,753.