Ice cream funder in June to boost Burd scholarships

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Grant Rogers Burd might have loved playing and learning in Saugatuck Community Recreation programs had he lived past six months.

Since he died in July 2016 from Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency, a rare mitochondreial condition that does not allow bodies to process energy in normal, Grant’s parents Dana and Kara Burd have honored his memory starting a fund to support those sports and activities.

Its proceeds provide financial support that some children need to participate in these activities.

Blue Star Café & Ice Cream Treats, 141 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will host its third annual Grant Rogers Burd Memorial Fundraiser Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4 and 5, donating ice cream proceeds to support the program.

More than 100 such scholarships have been granted in Grant’s name, with more coming.

Donations are invested under the direction of the Allegan County Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, and tax deductible to the full extent of the law.

For more information, visit alleganfoundation.org.

Grant Rogers Burd’s siblings (above) remember their brother. His parents, Dana and Kara, do too, having established a scholarship to help kids enjoy Saugatuck Community Recreation programs as do the youths above.