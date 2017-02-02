Around Town Community Featured Stories Local February 2, 2017 Publisher 0 Ice is nice 0 more now viewing Ice is nice February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Beach concessions serve city $30K profit February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Douglas businessman pleads no contest, jailed February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Coming from -and for- the heart February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Reyes tapped as top cop February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Blue Star February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Life as performance art February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Uptight about Trump? Top problem is illicit drugs February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing Fire district calls up record 11.75 percent February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing There to represent February 2, 2017 Publisher now playing New exhibit offers art at play February 2, 2017 Publisher … when you’re landing kayaks at Oval Beach on a rare balmy winter day. (Photo by Scott Sullivan) previous Beach concessions serve city $30K profit Related Posts Beach concessions serve city $30K profit February 2, 2017 Publisher 0 Douglas businessman pleads no contest, jailed February 2, 2017 Publisher 0 Coming from -and for- the heart February 2, 2017 Publisher 0