Icy weather fuels need for fire response
Nothing like snow and ice to keep firefighters busy. Last weekend’s weather saw the Saugatuck Township Fire district respond to 21 calls for assistance, said IT coordinator Erik Kirchert, the most serious and resource-demanding a structure fire Saturday on Riverside Drive in Saugatuck city Saturday.

The department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. on reports that the homeowner could see fire in the wall between interior and exterior heavy-duty masonry, said Kirchert. Mutual-aid partners Fennville, Ganges, Graafschap and Hamilton firefighters responded also.

“We managed to break down the exterior masonry wall to gain access to a void in the chimney assembly where the fire was hiding,” said Kirchert. “It was a long, tedious process in order not to cause too much water damage on the inside.

“Bricks and other masonry elements were carefully dismantled before we could start the cleanup and leave the scene at 9:45 p.m.

The weekend also saw the STFD respond to 13 downed trees and power lines, two fire alarms, two medical calls, one car slide-off with injury, a boat with engine trouble on Lake Michigan and a smoke investigation related to a power outage.

“That was our weekend. How was yours?” Kirchert said.

