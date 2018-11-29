Home Around Town I’m waiting….hurry up and get this read!
I’m waiting….hurry up and get this read!
By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Patience isn’t a virtue I possess. Strangely, my father had the patience of Job. My mother, on the other hand, had very little. You can guess who I followed.

I am trying to be more patient but I’ve compiled a list of situations that still tick me off. Here it is:

  • At the top is waiters or waitresses who are lousy at their job. Nothing gets my blood pressure boiling more than being ignored when I walk into a fine dining establishment. I like to at least be acknowledged while I’m waiting for service.

It just happened the other day at Carrabba’s. My wife and I walked in, sat down, and watched for 10 minutes as personnel walked by our table time and again without an acknowledgement, menu or drink order. We got up and left.

  • While on the subject of food (I must be hungry), I try to avoid fast food but there I was the other day, in a line at McDonalds, waiting to order a simple cheeseburger and fries. After about 10 minutes, I was able to pull up to the order window, place my order, wait another couple minutes and, kaboom, finally received my order.

I pulled off onto the main highway only to notice my cheeseburger was a hamburger and my fries were ice cold. Why can’t they get it right?

  • A major pet peeve is the doctor’s office, another place I try to avoid. A couple months ago I was persuaded to go for a colonoscopy procedure. I’m of that age and had never had one.

So I went to my doctor for the second time in four years, only to wait for a half hour in the waiting room. Why do I have to make an appointment to wait?

Finally the physician’s assistant checked my vitals and sent me down the road to another office to get a colonoscopy kit. I walked in, signed the clipboard and took a seat. No acknowledgement, no friendly staff, no nothing. A half hour later I was still waiting. I decided to walk out and have not been back.

  • For a guy who drives upwards of 3,000 miles a month, I run into my share of road construction and, like most impatient brethren, can’t stand to sit around, car in idle, waiting to get around the mess.

Just last week I was on my way to the airport and had to come to a sudden stop. OK, how long was this going to take? Five minutes passed, then 10, 20, 30 and finally some movement.

Twenty minutes later I made it around the bridge construction. All the while my veins were popping as idiot drivers passed me on the right, using the edge of the road to drive on, then cut in a half-mile up the road. Why is it construction takes place when roads are the busiest?

  • One of the worst waits is when you are put on hold when trying to pay a bill. Lately, it’s not so much being put on hold but being transferred from person to person.

It happens to me whether I’m trying to pay a utility bill or the IRS (actually they can be the worst). Finally, when you get someone who can help you, you can’t understand them because they are sitting in a phone bank in India and have a terrible accent.

What did you say? I owe $4,000? I don’t think so. Click, I simply hang up and try again when I’ve had less coffee.

These are my top five. I could go on, but just writing about this subject has me upset.

One friend suggested I should take up mediation. My response was if you think I can sit silent with my legs crossed, trying to conjure up happy thoughts for an hour, you’re out of your mind. I’d rather live with my impatience.

 

