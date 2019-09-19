Implying basin near approval was wrong, group says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance has called statements made in the Sept. 5 Commercial Record story “Corps, courts weigh in on basin plan” inaccurate and misleading.

The story’s writer — me — addressed them to some extent in response to a letter by SDCA member Cynthia McKean published last week, Sept. 12.

McKean cited the Sept. 5 article’s lead — “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday issued a draft memorandum of agreement to be included as part of approving (italics hers) developer NorthShore of Saugatuck’s proposed boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan” — as falsely implying the permit has been approved.

The CR — I — conceded “approving” might have better been replaced with “considering,” as the story later makes clear.

The story’s paragraph two — “Granted, said approval would be the last step short of court injunctions needed by NorthShore to build a 6.5-acre marina …” — is inaccurate, McKean said. “The Section 106 Historic Properties Review,” she went on, “is just one part of determining the negative impacts to the Public Interest Factors, of which there are about 20. Once that review is finalized the Corps will determine the impact of the proposed marina under NEPA (National Environmental Protection Act). The Corps continues to have concerns with water quality, wetlands, lake sturgeon and hydrology.”

I conceded last week I was not aware Section 106 and NEPA were separate approvals in this process. NEPA — which deals with pipes, pumps, septic and water frontage — matters.

My Sept. 12 mea culpa did note, “What statements ‘imply’ — which to some extent depends upon the beholders — isn’t always what statements ‘say.’”

I met with McKean and fellow Alliance member Rebecca Bruns Sept. 11 to discuss these and other concerns they have. Among them are characterizations that the group seeks to “thwart” and “has contested” development on the owner’s land.”

“We are not anti-development,” Bruns said. “The Alliance, and its many member organizations, are actively and proactively, trying to protect the cultural, historical, ecological, recreational and educational resources in the Saugatuck Dunes by insisting local, state and federal laws governing them are adhered to.”

The Sept. 5 story quotes the Corps writing SDCA president David Swan that the agency is “proposing to develop a memorandum of understanding with SHPO (the State Historic Preservation Office), SDCA, the applicant (NorthShore) and other consulting parties to resolve adverse affects on historic properties. We request your input within 30 days.”

Bruns noted the “other consulting parties” – not included in that statement, but listed among enclosures at the end of the letter, include Nottawaseppi Huron, Match-e-be-nash-she-wish and Pokagon bands of Potawatomie; the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Michigan Historic Preservation Network and Bily family. So a lot more parties.

The state appeals court ruling Aug. 28 did uphold that the Allegan County Circuit Court correctly supported the Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals in denying the Alliance has legal standing to appeal prior planning commission approvals of NorthShore’s basin proposal.

The CR story went on, “But they (appeals judges) also, per the 2018 Olsen vs. Chikaming Township ruling, remanded to the circuit court a determination on merits of the Alliance case on project.

“The SDCA,” the story continued, “contends planning commission approvals violate township ordinance Article XII, Water Access and Dock Density Regulations, Section 40-910(h) of which reads: ‘In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the Water Frontage.‘

“The group does not cite ensuing Section 40-910(i), which says, ‘To the extent applicable, this article shall be considered when the Township receives a Planned Unit Development application. At the discretion of the Township, and as allowed by the standards in Section 40-779 and Section 40-780, the requirements of this article may be modified.’

“Planning commission preliminary and final approvals in 2017 were for a PUD and granted as advised by township attorney Scott Smith. Whether the prior section saying ‘In no event’ makes the ensuing one moot is a question the Alliance argues.

“Without legal standing, the circuit court couldn’t hear it. The Olsen ruling now means it can.”

I am not sure how the above is “inaccurate” or “misleading.” The SDCA would like to elaborate that, in their estimate, “In no event” is a threshold question, meaning not even under a PUD, as planners, they believe, wrongly granted.

Past that, the Alliance disputes statements made by NorthShore owner Jeff Padnos and builder Scott Bosgraaf in the Sept. 5 story. As with any quotes— be they by the land’s legal owner, SDCA or whomever — we can say it’s true parties made these statements. We can’t guarantee what they say are true.