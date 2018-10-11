In defense of old white males (e.g. me)

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

“Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

This was said by one of the new heroes of the alt-left movement, New York Times writer Sarah Jeong, who has written several pieces and tweets often about her hate of old white men.

I suppose it could have been said by any number of people including my niece who view old white males as “enemy number one.”

But wait: I am an old white male and I take exception. Like many of my age and gender, I’m not blindly being pulled by the Trump train nor do I have animosity to those who might have different viewpoints than I do.

I believe the median age of lawmakers is considerably higher than it should be, and gender numbers are out of whack as well. Ditto minorities. I believe senators that reach age 80, ala Chuck Grassley and Richard Shelby, ought to retire gracefully. But I also believe so should female senators like Dianne Feinstein, who is only a few months younger than Grassley at 86.

But I’m growing tired of the alt-left getting their kicks at the expense of old, sometimes-angry white males. I’m tired because I don’t think it is fair to categorize us all under one umbrella. Like other segments of the population, old white males are made up of more than those that might sit in their recliners and watch Fox News all day long.

In doing research for this column, I was fascinated by statistics that show middle-aged and older white males have suicide rates higher than all other age categories and in recent years that rate has spiked 40 percent.

My guess that has more to do with health issues, but a lack of self-worth, brought on by male bashing, has to account for a good number of these suicides. And it’s not going to get any better if you listen to the rhetoric and hatred spewed at us.

In many ways, it’s simply women turning the tables on us. Back before many of us were born, including me, women weren’t allowed out of the kitchen. They held very few professional positions and certainly weren’t thought of as viable political candidates.

So maybe we have it coming. Maybe it is time to take our medicine and lie in the corner cowering as the next feminist beats us down.

I will point out, however, that was then and this is now. Many old white males are enlightened. They understand the changing social, economic and political climates, and agree that women and minorities have a great deal to contribute to this world.

I would humbly suggest that you stop picking on us. Old white men are often good husbands, fathers and grandfathers. We for the most part are neither child molesters, sexual assaulters or mass murderers. Yes, we are human and are prone to making mistakes, but let’s face it, who isn’t?