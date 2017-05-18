In-Depth Studies Assess Health of Lake Michigan, Great Lakes

There’s no shortage of fish horror stories from the Great Lakes. With almost 1.2 trillion gallons of untreated sewage, storm water, and industrial waste being dumped into the water each year, it’s difficult to avoid them. But two studies looking into different health issues in Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes have met with both positive and negative discoveries.

Karen Murchie, a Shedd Aquarium biologist, is studying native fish populations in Lake Michigan. Specifically, Murchie is tracking the annual spawning run of white and longnose suckers in the lake. These fish, though largely unnoticed by passersby, actually play an incredibly important role in the complex ecosystem of Lake Michigan.

So when Murchie came across a cluster of the fish during a research visit to Lake Michigan in April, she was thrilled.

“You wouldn’t have seen this a few years ago,” she said, pointing to a spot where the Park District of Highland Park and the local water utility had removed a steel wall that once blocked the mouth of the waterway. “As soon as that barrier was gone, the fish started coming back.”

Murchie and her team of researchers are still trying to determine how climate change is altering Lake Michigan’s pocket of biodiversity, but have already concluded that suckers and other migrating fish are coming back to the Great Lakes. Their return is particularly prevalent in areas where dams, culverts, and other barriers have been removed.

While Murchie and her team are excited for the fish populations returning to Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes, another study from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has less exciting news. Lake Michigan may be recovering, but the USGS study has revealed that if invasive bighead carp and silver carp make their way to Lake Michigan and survive in the improving conditions, the species could adversely affect the ecosystem.

“Most areas of the lake had insufficient algal food for bighead and silver carp, but the model indicates that nearshore areas and embayments had plenty of algal food to support survival and growth,” Karl Anderson, USGS scientist and lead author of the study, told VFD Central.

Further research needs to be performed, but safety is a major concern researchers have about the introduction of these fish to the ecosystem. These species tend to react to boats by jumping around, and sometimes even into, the vehicles. This poses a serious risk for injury among Lake Michigan fishers and casual boaters.

Lake Michigan is by no means a prime specimen for lake health, but its slow recovery is a sure sign that like 70% of Americans turning 65, long-term care is a necessity that should never be ignored. Only with continued efforts toward improving the Great Lakes’ health can we ensure a better natural environment for native species to thrive in.