In praise of mothers…

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

This weekend we raise our glass and offer praise to mothers of the world. No group deserves our accolades more than those women who shaped our formative years.

I never gave my mother enough credit. While my dad worked crazy hours as a journalist and politician, she was largely responsible for seeing that my four siblings and I had a comfortable, largely worry-free upbringing.

My mother instilled values I cherish to this day. She taught us all people were equal no matter their race, religion or economic status. She taught us to be independent and that a hard day’s work was essential.

She was a strict disciplinarian, I was not fond at the time of her rules and regulations, but over the years I grew to understand the importance of those rules.

Men are what their mothers made them. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

I wish I could have spent more time with my mother before dementia robbed her of her final years. But like my father, I was immersed in work and never had enough time, so I thought, to visit her on a regular basis.

After my siblings and I had to put her in a memory care home, I visited her every Sunday for three years. I couldn’t see her when she was healthy and enjoying life, but all of a sudden when she doesn’t even know who I was I was by her side every Sunday.

A mother loves her children even when they least deserve to be loved. – Kate Samperi

I know of no disease that is worse than Alzheimer’s. My mother went through all the stages. She began forgetting the simplest things, then progressed to where she could remember nothing. All the while she was physically healthy. She could walk, toss a ball and rarely was sick. But when she talked it was mostly gibberish. She was in another world.

Mothers do so much and get little credit. Some have fulltime jobs as well as take care of their homes. They clean the house, do the laundry, make breakfast, lunch and dinner, then are expected to attend school functions their children participate in. Imagine my mother, who did all of this for her five children. No wonder she was crabby every so often.

This Sunday will give me an opportunity to remember the great times I had with my mother. It will also be a day to pay tribute to my wife, who raised two beautiful daughters.

It will be a day in which all of us will hopefully recognize the contributions and sacrifices mothers make for the good of their children.

All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. – Abraham Lincoln