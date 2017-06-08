Incoming, outgoing Rotary leaders eye big plans

The Saugatuck-Douglas Chapter of Rotary International has big plans going into its sixth charter year. Outgoing president Jim Sullivan and successor John Rotonda discussed them recently:

In an era when service clubs seem to have faded in favor of social media activism, is Rotary still relevant?

JS: Absolutely. If global reach, local impact and financial efficiency are important to you, Rotary is as relevant as it gets. Maybe more now than ever.

Rotary is a hybrid global-local organization with a 110-year track record of fixing big problems. We often point to the near-total eradication of polio over the last 30 years as one example of Rotary’s clout.

Rotary International, as the world’s largest non-governmental organization, combines large-scale power and funding with the presence of small, local clubs that are able to flexibly adapt to their communities’ needs.

While there’s no denying the power of internet tools like Facebook and crowdsourcing to rally people around a cause, you still need a well-organized local infrastructure with active volunteers to make sure the resources help the people who need them most.

And because we are an all-volunteer club, we have no management overhead here locally. Every penny we raise goes to the benefit of our neighbors.

JR: Jim has done a very good job laying out the positive nature of being involved in Rotary and invested in community. Our club can identify needs and strive to collaborate with individuals or groups organized to address them, invite stakeholders to talk to our members and subsequently contribute toward fortifying that support.

We are nimble enough to handle that through an active and successful benevolence committee. But when one member told me after a fundraiser last year we had a problem hard to see here because it hides in the shadows of perceived failure and shame I feel our club should do more.

How long have you been a member and why did you join the local Rotary club?

JS: A colleague and friend invited me to join the local club in Upper Arlington, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, in 2008. She really enjoyed the friendships and interesting speakers the club sponsored each week at its Tuesday luncheon meetings.

To me, it seemed a good opportunity to broaden my professional network in the area. I discovered much more than I expected.

I got involved in the club’s community impact committee, helping to decide how to invest an annual budget of $35,000. That money went to incredibly-needed local projects including shelters for battered women, job training for people thrown out of work during the recession, and after-school programs for kids from troubled neighborhoods.

It wasn’t just the funding; we got to meet and interact with the people we were helping. My consciousness of their problems exploded those first couple years.

Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.” I have grown quite a bit in my awareness of social needs, while enjoying the personal benefits of getting to know people I never would have met except through service to them.

When my wife and I relocated to the lakeshore a few years ago, the Saugatuck-Douglas club was just getting started. I jumped at the chance to make new friends and help this mighty little club make a difference here in West Michigan.

What has been the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club’s most meaningful impact on the local area?

JS: We’ve supported a ton of great causes. We’re one of the top contributors to Christian Neighbors, for example. Last spring we funded and actually built the new baseball dugouts in Schultz Park. We coordinate and help fund the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks.

We sponsor the Rotary Youth Exchange, sending young people from the local area to spend a year abroad and welcoming kids from foreign countries here.

For the sixth year Sept. 9 we will sponsor the Mt. Baldhead Challenge 15K and 5K road races, bringing active people from all over to enjoy our community’s natural beauties out on the course, plus hospitality on the first weekend after Labor Day. The event raised close to $10,000 last year for local charities.

But I think the most inspiring thing we’ve done so far is to partner with Saugatuck High School to start a service club called Interact. Interact has provided the direction and an outlet for the incredible energy and servant leadership of our young people. It has allowed them to develop their own vision for how to make an impact here at home and in the wider world.

How so, specifically?

JS: Every year for the last five years, we have helped fund and send dozens of high schoolers to a migrant worker camp on a sugarcane plantation outside the town of La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

Initially, our kids learned how to install clean water filtration systems at the camp, an important priority for Rotary International.

On subsequent trips, they worked with local leaders to fund and build new sanitation facilities. They basically dug a modern latrine. How’s that for servant leadership?

I am so impressed with our high schoolers. Their parents ought to be commended. These kids are certainly nicer people than I was when I was that age, and they seem to be nicer than I am now!

When they travel to the camp in the Dominican, of course they make friends with all the kids there. And they can’t help but compare the poverty they encounter with their own advantages back home.

Responding to and supporting the students’ leadership has been the most enjoyable and meaningful thing Rotary has done so far.

JT: Rather than simply observe all that, the SHS Interact students took action. Last spring they came back with a plan to build a new school so older kids in the Dominican could stay in school and maybe escape the life of a sugarcane cutter. A year later, they’ve raised nearly $25,000 and we’re almost set to break ground in partnership with our fellow Rotarians in the La Romana chapter.

JR: As much as we take pride in our schools, teachers, administrators and students, we also know there are elementary school kids not achieving up to their abilities due to economic hardships and/or difficult family structures.

We also know we have homeless teens and/or couch-surfing youths who could benefit from more community support.

As we continue to research how to provide more outreach or partner with existing community- and family-centered groups, we have launched a family-empowerment commitment by offering scholarships to single-parent and otherwise-financially-challenged families with pre-kindergarten students.

We also intend to help families whose employment opportunities would be aided by allowing their children to receive adult-supervised after-school care.

Finally, along with childcare we are looking to partner with an organization that has shown success mentoring men and women in need of employment enhancement.

Whether completing a GED, learning résume-writing or computer skills, job transitioning awareness, etc., the focus will be to help underemployed parents and adults of any age willing to invest in a multi-weekly training and orientation program.

JS: This is a giant step for our members to perceive and embrace. We are inspired by our past accomplishments and the SHS Interact Club, which has taken a two-and-a-half year path to imagining how to best help migrant families in a tiny camp along dirt roads surrounded by 10-foot tall sugarcane fields for as far as the eye can see.

They saw that for children of that community, education past fourth grade was essential for them to see past the repetitive future of working the s fields. They resolved to do the research and find a partner who could help them increase educational opportunity for a small community thousands of miles away.

As we look at our local community, the sugarcane fields are a metaphor for the shadows and difficulties our struggling families disappear behind. We believe this type of program will attract the attention needed to make them aware of the help available to them on the other side of those obstacles.

As you transition leadership of the club over to John Rotonda for the next year, what are the club’s priorities?

JS: John led a committee who spent the last year asking ourselves what can we do to make a bigger impact right here at home, and we’ve concluded that we need to grow to pull that off. In addition to helping feed people at the holidays, we want to find out what’s causing hunger and fix that.

Rather than just organize the July 4 celebrations, we want to help Saugatuck and Douglas attract more visitors and grow the local economy. And, of course, we need to raise money to keep stoking the leadership, creativity, and drive of the Interact club.

We need the help of the broader Saugatuck-Douglas community to pull off our ambitious plans. We simply can’t get it done on our own.

So, we’ve launched a four-week Engagement Drive in June to ask our friends and neighbors to join with us. We’ll be out inviting new members who are looking for a way to contribute their talents to these wonderful towns we call “home.” From others, we need financial support to fund these new ideas.

And we want to roll up our sleeves with friends who might not have time or treasure to give right now, but who want to volunteer on some of our events to help us make things better.