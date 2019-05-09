Home Around Town Indian baseball sweeps Holland Calvary
By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HOLLAND—Taking on Holland Calvary in two five-inning games on Monday, May 6, Saugatuck came away with a pair of wins, albeit in two very different ways.

After cruising to the 11-1 win in the opening game, the Indians survived for the 1-0 victory in the nightcap.

Despite the contrasting styles of the two wins, there was one constant for Saugatuck: pitching.

In game one, Brad Dunn and Nick Baumbach combined for the no-hitter.

Dunn started and worked the first four innings, striking out nine. Baumbach worked the final frame.

Game two saw Wyatt Larsen improve to 4-0 with the complete-game effort that included 12 strikeouts. Larsen also drove in the game’s lone run, lining a double to left-center field in the second inning to chase home Alec Hoezee, who had walked.

Joey Antel led the offensive charge in game one, collecting three hits and two RBI. Colten Schaefer and Lucas Czarnecki each had two hits, while Seifert tripled.

 

