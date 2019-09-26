Indian boys take first place at Cougar Falcon Invite

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GRAND RAPIDS—Junior Nik Pettinga and sophomore Max Sharnas finished first and second, respectively, for the Saugatuck boys’ cross country team in the Falcon Division of the Cougar Falcon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21.

And while Saugatuck coach Rick Bauer was obviously pleased with those showings, it was the performance of sophomore Tristan Ashley that really caught his eye.

Ashley ran a lifetime best 17:14 to place 11th and help lift the Indians to the top spot in the team standings with 50 points.

The Saugatuck girls placed sixth in their race with 136 points.

“I thought that Tristan had a breakthrough race today,” Bauer said. “That was the performance of the day.”

Saugatuck, which entered the day ranked ninth in Division 3, finished 41 points ahead of runner-up and fifth-ranked Hart.

“We were projected to finish fifth in this race Bauer said.

Sophomore Adam Martinson (16th at 17:44) and senior Winston Marcy (20th at 18:01) rounded out the scoring runners for the Indians. Freshman Luke Gorgas (29th at 18:29) and senior Conner Seifert (42nd at 19:02) also competed.

“It was hot and humid,” Bauer said. “The boys ran extremely well in spite of the 97 percent humidity.”

And Bauer believes his team still has plenty of room for improvement.

“Times today don’t really tell the story of how well they ran,” he said. “When the temps drop, the times will match their effort.”

The Saugatuck girls, who are honorable mention in Division 3, were projected to finish no better than eighth in the field that featured eight ranked teams.

But the Indians were able to move up a few spots into the sixth spot.

“The girls had a extremely difficult week in training, but still ran an impressive race,” Bauer said. “This is a very different team from a year ago that team had frontrunners. This team is a wolf pack and many of theses girls never ran on varsity in their careers. They are doing a great job of stepping up.”

Senior Jillian Vera led Saugatuck by placing 21st at 21:31. Senior Kyrah Rodriguez ran a personal-best time of 22:04 to place 24th, while junior Jillian Johnson and senior Sophie McQueary placed 28th (22:24) and 30th (22:31), respectively.

Sophomore Hannah Smit rounded out the scoring for Saugatuck by place 33rd at 22:42. Sophomores Ainsley Lowery (51st at 23:14) and Lily Howitt (60th at 25:51) also ran.