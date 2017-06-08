Indian track teams compete at state

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

COMSTOCK PARK—Winning state championships is no easy task.

The Saugatuck boys’ track team just made it seem that way at times during the past four years.

The Indians won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in 2015 and 2016 to give them three championships in four years.

Saugatuck entered this season knowing it had no chance of defending its title in Division 4, however, as the Indians were bumped up a division this season due to enrollment numbers. Throw in the fact that senior Blake Dunn, the three-time defending state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, was relegated to the role of spectator due to a season-ending injury and the Indians had their work cut out for them as they appeared in the Division 3 state finals for the first time.

Saugatuck ended up finishing 21st in the Saturday, June 3, meet at Comstock Park High School with 10 points.

The Saugatuck girls’ team finished 24th, also with 10 points. The Saugatuck boys scored all of their points in the same event, the 3,200-meter run. Cory Gorgas supplied eight of those points with his runner-up showing of nine minutes, 20.16 seconds. Zach Pettinga accounted for the other remaining two points, placing seventh with a time of 9:41.13.

Thea Johnson, meanwhile, had a hand in all of the points for the Saugatuck girls.

Not only did Johnson finish fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:17.82 to give earn five points, but she was also on the 3,200 relay team that finished sixth (three points) and the 1,600 relay team that finished seventh (two points).

Johnson ran the lead leg in both relays.

Megan Jenkins, Paisley Sipes and Lily Francis joined Johnson in the 3,200 relay and posted a time of 9:35.74. Kierstyn Stoin, Francis and Kalie Lavery were also part of the 1,600 team that ran a 4:08.0.