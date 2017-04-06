Indian track teams pick up two wins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

COLOMA—The Saugatuck track teams each came away with a pair of victories in a double duel with Fennville and Coloma on Wednesday, March 29.

The Indian girls’ squad defeated Fennville 130-4 and Coloma 122-15, while the boys’ upended the Blackhawks 126-10 and the Comets 93-44.

Overall winners for the Saugatuck girls were: Sydnie Avery in the long jump (14-4.5) and the pole vault (8-6); Morgan Beckman in the discus (93-7) and the shot put (27-0.5); Lily Francis in the 100-meter hurdles (17.09) and the 300 hurdles (53.29); Kyrah Rodriquez in the 100 (13.18) and the 200 (27.92); Thea Johnson in the 1,600 (5:20.62); Kierstyn Stoin in the 400 (1:07.83); Paisley Sipes in the 800 (2:33.17); Natalie Martinson in the 3,200 (12:23.38); the 3,200 relay team of Cecilia Stickel, Megan Jenkins, Jillian Vera and Sipes (11:41.28); the 400 relay team of Taylor Hebert, Kalie Lavery, Stoin and Francis (54.58); the 1,600 relay team of Johnson, Lavery, Vera and Stoin (4:24.0); and the 800 relay team of Hebert, Rodriguez, Stoin and Lavery.

Event winners for the Indian boys were: Brad Dunn in the long jump (19-5), the 110 hurdles (15.8) and the 300 hurdles (44.49); Xavier Cardona in the discus (144-2) and the shot put (45-11); Evan Hotary in the pole vault (11-0); Orlando Carrion in the 1,600 (4:58.6); Corbin Blink in the 800 (2:14.4); Zach Pettinga in the 3,200 (10:32); and the 3,200 relay team of Corey Gorgas, Keegan Seifert, Zach Pettinga and Sam Putzke (9:09.1).