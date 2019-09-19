Indians cross teams win league jamboree

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

COLOMA—The Saugatuck girls’ cross country team entered the 2019 season with a string of 13 straight conference championships to its credit.

The prospects of extending that streak to 14 seemed uncertain at best.

“Coming into the season, we were in an unfamiliar position of being underdogs,” said Saugatuck boys’ coach Rick Bauer, who has also taken the reins of the girls’ team while his wife Angelina is on maternity leave following the birth of their second child. “Most pollsters had Galesburg Augusta as the favorite to win the SAC.”

There was a reason for the skepticism regarding the Indians.

“With the graduation of a strong senior class that saw four runners move on to Division 1 or Division 2 college programs, there were some glaring holes,” Bauer said.

But at the first league jamboree in Coloma on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Saugatuck proved it isn’t about to relinquish its hold on the league title without a fight.

Placing all five of their scoring runners in the top 12, the Indians finished with 30 points to take first place by 37 points over Galesburg-Augusta.

The Saugatuck boys, in pursuit of their eighth straight conference crown, also took the top spot in their race with 23 points. Watervliet was second with 52 points, while Martin took seventh with 174 points.

Seniors Jillian Vera and Sophie McQueary led the way for the Saugatuck girls, with Vera placing third at 21:44 and McQueary fourth at 22:40.

“Sophie moved up nearly 30 places from the mile mark,” Bauer said. “She had an incredible race.”

McQueary wasn’t the only Saugatuck runner to pass numerous runners after the first mile. Senior Kyrah Rodriguez moved up more than 20 places to finish eighth at 23:17, while sophomore Hannah Smith moved up more than 30 places to finish 12th at 23:43.

Junior Jillian Johnson was ninth at 23:20.

“All the girls moved up so much through the race,” Bauer said. “We talked beforehand about going out a bit slower to combat the heat. The girls stuck to the plan and ran tough. They ran like the 13 teams that have laced them up before them.”

Fennville’s Mendoza sisters ran well, with Angelica placing sixth at 23:07 and Julie placing 14th at 23:50. Slaome Gresse paced Martin with a time of 28:25 that put her in 56th place.

For the boys, Saugatuck took the top three spots and five of the top nine spots in a dominating effort.

“The boys hope to make it eight SAC championships in a row and they made a strong case for that,”

Junior Nik Pettinga posted a winning time of 17:14, with sophomore Max Sharnas nipping at his heels at 17:15.

Sophomore Tristan Ashley was third at 17:44, while freshman Luke Gorgas was eighth at 18:12 and sophomore Adam Martinson was ninth at 18:14.

“Tristan moved up 15 places after the mile and Gorgas moved up nearly 20 places from the mile mark,” Bauer said.

Martin’s Carsen Young turned in a sixth-place showing of 18:02, with teammate Kyle Pallett also in the top 20 at 17 with a time of 19:14.

Fennville’s Jonathan Mendoza was 25th at 19:49.