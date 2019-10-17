Indians pick up shutout victory over Galesburg-Augusta

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Drews drew plenty of attention from the defense during Saugatuck’s road football game against Galesburg-Augusta on Friday, Oct. 11.

Donnie and Ben Drew each scored a pair of touchdowns and combined for 138 rushing yards on 21 carries in helping lift the Indians to the 38-0 victory.

The rushing effort by the Drews—including 70 yards on nine carries for Donnie and 68 yards on 12 carries for Ben—was part of a strong ground attack by Saugatuck. Despite some difficult conditions that included rain and wind, the Indians netted 322 yards on 44 carries for an average of 7.3 yards per carry.

Keiran Boerma spearheaded that rushing assault with 123 yards on 15 carries, one of which resulted in a 60-yard touchdown as part of a 20-point fourth quarter.

“This was a nice win on the road for us,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “It was a little challenging in the beginning with the weather and field conditions, but the kids adjusted well and played well.”

Donnie Drew started the scoring for Saugatuck, racing 30 yards in the opening quarter. It was Ben Drew’s turn in the second stanza, as he found his way in from three yards out to give the Indians a 12-0 lead.

Saugatuck kept the momentum on its side in the second half, getting a 7-yard scoring run from Ben Drew in the third quarter to make it 18-0 before blowing the game wide open with its 20-point uprising in the fourth quarter.

Following Boerema’s 60-yard TD jaunt for the first points of the final stanza, Donnie Drew came through with his second touchdown run, this one covering 22 yards.

Donnie Drew also played a role in the game’s final touchdown, blocking a punt that was recovered by Cayden Schreckengust and returned 12 yards to the end zone.

“We did a better job of controlling the clock and taking care of the ball in the second half, which really helped us get going,” Dunn said.

As well as the offense performed for Saugatuck, the Indians’ defensive unit was arguably even better.

Saugatuck limited Galesburg-Augusta to minus-10 yards of total offense.

“Our defensive effort was outstanding,” Dunn said. “We also did a better job of controlling the clock and taking care of the ball in the second half. Those are all positives as we head into a first-place showdown with Lawton next week at home,” Dunn said.

Donnie Drew and Thomas Beckman tied for the team high in tackles with nine, including a sack for each.

Benny Diaz had the game’s lone interception to go with four tackles.