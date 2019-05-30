Indians post two comeback victories to claim divisional title

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Saugatuck baseball team welcomed Coloma to town on Wednesday, May 22, with the fate of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division championship hung in the balance.

Should the Indians find a way to win both games of the doubleheader, they would be divisional champs. Otherwise, the Comets would lock up the divisional title.

And thanks to a pair of comeback wins—the first one going into extra innings—it was Saugatuck that was celebrating when the final out of the evening was recorded.

The Indians won the first game 6-5 in eight innings before taking the nightcap 8-6 to finish with an 8-2 divisional record compared to a 7-3 divisional mark for Coloma.

Second-year Saugatuck coach Tim Antel, for one, wasn’t surprised with the fight displayed by his team despite trailing late in both contests.

“Our kids never lost their energy,” he said. “We have created a culture of battling, of grinding it out to the bitter end. The kids epitomized that in these games.

“(The championship) represents a confirmation of all our hard work. Everything from returning pop cans for our baseball budget to working on our field every fall. This represents how important solid leadership from our seniors is and our kids’ willingness to believe in each other and our baseball culture that we are creating.”

That culture was also on display in a game earlier this season against Gobles when, trailing by four runs with two outs in the final inning, Saugatuck rallied for the victory.

“That win gave us the opportunity we needed to have a shot at the title tonight,” Antel said. “It’s a gritty group.”

Indeed it is.

With Saugatuck trailing 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning in the opening game, Wyatt Larsen led off the seventh by quickly falling behind 0-2 in the count before battling back for a single. Colten Schaefer followed with a single of his own, with Joey Antel laying down a successful sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third.

A groundout from Brad Dunn scored the first run and brought Lucas Czarnecki to the plate with two outs and the score standing at 5-4. Czarnecki hit a ground ball to the second baseman and beat the throw after the ball was bobbled.

“Had he slowed, it was game over,” Tim Antel said.

Dunn, who started on the mound and went the distance, kept Coloma scoreless in the top of the eighth, giving Saugatuck a shot at the win in the bottom of the frame.

And that’s exactly what Saugatuck did, as Nick Baumbach beat the throw to the plate on a ground ball off the bat of pinch hitter Nick Cadreau to give the Indians the win.

“We pick each other up,” Tim Antel said. “We have seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen starters and everyone has been embraced as an equal contributor no matter what role we need them in. Whether it’s a sac bunt, a pinch hit, courtesy running or playing different positions defensively or offensively, we see every job as important.”

Dunn finished with six strikeouts and one walk in his eight innings of work. He also drove in three runs to lead the offense.

Larsen, Schaefer and Baumbach had two hits each.

The second game saw Saugatuck fall behind 5-4 early before bouncing back to outscore Coloma 4-1 the rest of the way to pick up the 8-6 win.

Dunn hit a homer in the sixth as part of a two-RBI game. Schaefer led the way with three hits, while Larsen and Baumbach each had two. Benny Diaz drove in a pair of runs.

Larson drew the starting assignment for Saugatuck but got into some early trouble, prompting Tim Antel to bring Dunn back to the mound with the bases loaded. Dunn recorded a strikeout to end the threat and proceeded to shut down the Coloma offense for two innings before Larson took the mound again and finished out the game for the win.

“Brad has matured in his approach to pitching,” Tim Antel said. “He doesn’t get rattled. Last year he worked through an intense game with Coloma for a tough-fought win and since then has had a real warrior mentality. He wants to be on the mound with the game on the line. Going eight innings (in game one) and coming in with the bases loaded in game two to get a strikeout I believe puts him in an elite category.

“And when we brought Wyatt back in to pitch, he stayed mentally tough in a pressure-packed situation.”